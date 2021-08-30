Notebook: Chez Mellusi No. 1 RB; Danny Davis, Tyler Beach expected to play

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin's Week 1 depth chart release included some noticeable players in particular spots. Redshirt sophomore Joe Tippmann usurped Kayden Lyles for the No. 1 center, while UW designated four cornerbacks in the second-team within the two-deep. Perhaps the biggest observation comes from the tailback spot. Both Chez Mellusi and Jalen Berger received first-team reps in fall camp practices open to reporters. However, the former received the nod as the No. 1 running back on the depth chart on Monday.



Running back Chez Mellusi during fall camp practice in August. (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

Paul Chryst called out Mellusi's consistency during his Monday press conference, which "means a lot," according to the head coach. Chryst also believes Wisconsin is in a spot where it needs a number of running backs to not just participate but to play well when called upon. "That was one that as we went into camp, there was a lot of questions at that position, and yet, I think each one of them has taken positive strides," Chryst said. "You know, it's been great having Isaac [Guerendo] going, and I think with him being able to practice every day -- which, you know, in the past that wasn't always the case -- you build some confidence. And Jalen, he's still young, and it's been good to see him continue to grow. I think Braelon [Allen]'s got some things that he can give us. "You know, Brady Schipper's done some really good things throughout camp, but I think Chez has been the most consistent player at that position we've had, and that's been good for this team." Mellusi transferred to Wisconsin from Clemson, announcing his commitment to the Badgers in June during a visit to Madison. This after rushing for 427 yards and six touchdowns in 21 total games as a Tiger from 2019-20. Quarterback Graham Mertz believes, in regards to Mellusi, that "the biggest thing with him is just his approach as far as he's gonna make the most out every rep when he has it." "He's gonna do the work off the field to make sure that he's right," Mertz said on Monday. "So I appreciate just coming in and just getting straight to work and kind of fits right into that Wisconsin, 'Smart, Tough, Dependable.' We're here, we're going to work, and we're going to do it smart. And he kind of fit right into that and did a great job of just doing that and make his way on the field a little more and more."

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSIVE LINE APPEARS SET WITH BEACH RETURNING

One player who did not participate in 11-on-11 periods during Wisconsin's open practices was offensive lineman Tyler Beach. UW designated the redshirt senior left tackle with a left leg injury, and the lineman recalled surgery on his ankle taking place in early July. "It was just this weird thing that kind of flared up," Beach said on Monday. "It was really out of the blue, out of nowhere. It wasn't like a specific thing that just happened. My foot just kind of swelled up one day, and it was just a freak thing. "I kind of ignored it, and then it just kept getting worse and worse. My foot was the size of like a balloon, it was crazy. You know, talked to doctors, and they ended up just going in and cleaning it out because they found that was the best solution. Had that surgery, they cleaned it out. It's all good now, so it was just fighting that all fall camp. Trainers were awesome, helped me a ton, and now that I'm on the back end of it, it's feeling a lot better." What did the doctors have to clean out? Beach could barely explain it, but he described how essentially some fluid built up. From there, the Port Washington, Wis., native noted there was a plan where some days he participated in individual work on the side during practice or after, "and if it then if it kinda was bugging me pretty bad after, I would sit out the next day and try to just recover and stay off my feet and try to do that. " "So it was just kind of a process," Beach said. "It was like feeling you know, where I was here and there and just trying to get through that. Eventually kind of this past week, it just kind of started feeling a lot better, and I was able to go through a whole practice like no problem. It was sore after but I got a good amount of sleep and iced and stuff and felt pretty good the next day." Beach confirmed to BadgerBlitz.com that he was fully back 100%, going through full team drills and expected to go on Saturday. The lineman enters his fifth season at UW and has showcased his versatility on the line previously. He started seven other previous contests at right tackle (one in 2019, six in 2020), but he recorded one start at left tackle in 2019 against Purdue. UW listed him at the latter position in a first-team designation on its Week 1 depth chart next to left guard and fellow redshirt senior Josh Seltzner. "I'm really excited for this week, especially with the stuff that happened with my ankle, I was really down because there wasn't a lot of certainty about where I was going to be at this point," Beach said. "So I'm just really excited that I'm back, and being on the left side wasn't super hard of a transition because I had played it before. Getting it all in spring ball helped a ton. "Playing both sides has helped me just kind of get a balance for that."

DANNY DAVIS '100%,' EXPECTS TO GO ON SATURDAY