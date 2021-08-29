Wisconsin NT Keeanu Benton having fun, but remains 'a scary sight'

Leo Chenal admitted he was not going to "spoil it for anybody," but Keeanu Benton is "a scary sight." Chenal, a fellow class of 2019 signee for Wisconsin, saw what the third-year Badger did in front of him, especially last season as a first-time starter at inside linebacker. Chenal divulged just a bit of what he sees in the Janesville (WI) Craig product. "Just seeing him on film, he can really rip an offensive line apart," Chenal told BadgerBlitz.com on Aug. 20. "He's got the most aggressive hands I've ever seen, I think. You see some guys like, ‘Oh, that's a great defensive lineman. He's eating up those two blocks.’ "He's not just taking on two blocks, he's ripping those blockers apart, so having him is definitely a great asset." A few days later, outside linebacker Nick Herbig described Benton as "a menace to society." "He's a dude you don't want to be lined up against because he's just gonna cause havoc every single play," Herbig said on Aug. 23, "and he's bringing bad intentions every time he puts that chinstrap on." Herbig recalled a fall camp practice where he had "a bad day," according to the second-year edge rusher. Then Benton showcased his prowess and disruptive abilities. "The whole defense was having a bad day, and Keeanu just turned up and he had like three TFLs in a row," Herbig said. "He was like a madman possessed. It was great to see. I love seeing that."

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) could be primed for a huge 2021. (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

Reporters saw Benton's talents during seven of the eight open fall camp practices as he affected Wisconsin's offense during 11-on-11 periods. Testimony from his teammates further back up his play on Wisconsin's defensive line. Safety Scott Nelson called out Benton as one of three players standing out during the first week of fall camp. The fifth-year defensive back believed the nose tackle was "playing with a different energy, a different attitude." "I feel like he's taken that next step to being one of the most dominant d-linemen and nose guards in the country," Nelson told BadgerBlitz.com on Aug. 13. But within that determined and dynamic skill set on the field - and another year of maturation under his belt - Benton also showed a lighter side in camp. Chenal described him as a 'funny guy" who has an "amazing personality," according to the inside linebacker. Redshirt senior defensive end Matt Henningsen saw firsthand how Benton has grown. "You can tell he's having fun while he's out there, and that's the biggest thing with Keeanu," Henningsen told BadgerBlitz.com on Aug. 20. "That's how he leads by just having fun and being himself and just doing his thing, right?" Benton displayed that light-hearted nature in a couple of ways in August. First, he and his fellow defensive linemen debated questions and each other during the team's "Camp Cam" that circulated throughout the football program's social media channels. Another example came during one particular practice when the former prep wrestling standout -- who registered back-to-back WIAA runner-up accolades in 2018 and 2019 -- tried to shoot a single-leg takedown of nose tackle Bryson Williams. The senior quickly worked to dodge his teammate. Benton just seems to be enjoying himself at the moment. "It's amazing. You know, I can't just come out here and then think about the day as being bad. That's gonna make this work," Benton told BadgerBlitz.com on Aug. 23. "I don't see this as work. This is fun for me, so when I'm doing something I love, it's not really work. It's just out here having fun. Bryson always likes to test me with wrestling a little bit, so had to put them in his place, and he don’t want to mess with me anymore. "But it's fun out here, man. I'm not so much trying to learn the playbook more. My mind is not everywhere so I still can do what I need to do and also have fun and make sure everybody else is having fun."