PODCAST: No. 19 Penn State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin preview; season predictions

Be sure to follow the BadgerBlitz Podcast on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

The 2021 season kicks off for No. 12 Wisconsin on Saturday against No. 19 Penn State. We have 40 minutes jam-packed with Badgers info leading up to the 11 a.m. CT kickoff this weekend.

First, we welcome Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr to look at James Franklin's program after its 4-5 season in 2020. Topics discussed include the following:

*Expectations for Penn State this season

*The new Penn State offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich, and just what influence he can have over quarterback Sean Clifford

*What to expect from a defense replacing some key contributors

*Key matchups for Saturday's cross-divisional clash

After a short break, BadgerBlitz.com editor and recruiting analyst Jon McNamara jumps on to discuss which recruits will be at the game. Plus, we give our expectations for Wisconsin this season -- along with some predictions pertaining to Graham Mertz's touchdown pass total, whether a 1,000 rusher for the Badgers will happen in 2021, along with just how much defensive pressure will Jim Leonhard's unit provide and the team's overall win-loss record.