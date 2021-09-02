3Cs: No. 19 Penn State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin

BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3Cs," returns for the 2021 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's season-opening showdown against No. 19 Penn State Senior writers Jake Kocorowski and Benjamin Worgull, and staff writer Raul Vazquez each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.

CURIOUS

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig during a spring practice earlier this year. (Darren Lee Photography/BadgerBlitz.com)

Kocorowski: I’m curious about the Wisconsin pass rush and what it can do against the Penn State offensive line. New year, new team, but the Nittany Lions gave up 28 sacks in 2020 and lost a couple of NFL-bound linemen. The Badgers only registered 11 sacks last season, but they applied pressure prominently during the fall camp practices open to reporters. All three levels of the defense have the ability to get in the backfield, and I’m most curious to see how the line -- particularly Keeanu Benton and Matt Henningsen -- could make their presence known starting on Saturday. Worgull: One of the biggest problems in 2020 was the offense, or lack thereof during the critical late November stretch that ultimately doomed their championship hopes. After getting past the JV defenses of Illinois and Michigan, Wisconsin’s injury-depleted offense was held to 6.7 points per game against Northwestern, Indiana and Iowa. With no games against overmatched non-conference teams, the Badgers’ 25.1 points per game was their lowest since 2004. That number came from a combination of senior receivers being out of the lineup, a lack of a running game and a young quarterback forcing throws. UW has the same quarterback in sophomore Graham Mertz and those veteran receivers are back, so will the passing game flourish? In seven games, Wisconsin had only six offense plays that went over 30 yards. Igniting that attack against a Penn State defense that returns its top three linebackers and three starters in the secondary doesn’t appear to be an easy task. Vasquez: With the biggest news coming from the first depth chart of the season coming at running back, I am interested to see how the snaps and carries are distributed. As noteworthy as it was to see Chez Mellusi listed as the starter, it was surprising to see the lack of an "OR" designation for Jalen Berger and Mellusi. It shouldn’t matter too much with Berger still destined to play a large role in the offense but what will the carries look like for the pair come Saturday. Looking a little further, what kind of a changeup can Isaac Guerendo provide and how often do we see him on the field?

CONFIDENT

Kocorowski: OK back to Benton, I am confident in his abilities this season. I wrote about what players said about him during fall camp, but he could be a game-changer in the middle of the defense. Not only can he stuff the middle of the line of scrimmage for the linebackers to make plays, but he demonstrated he could penetrate the backfield himself this fall camp. Just how much disruption will be registered in the stat book remains to be seen. That said, I feel confident saying his presence should be felt on Saturday. Worgull: Jim Leonhard has turned Wisconsin in a school known for running backs and offensive linemen into a program known for dominant defense. Wisconsin allowed just 299.9 yards per game (fifth nationally) and 17.4 points per game (ninth), and UW’s defensive coordinator will have a unit that returns eight starters and 23 letterwinners. The Badgers have a dynamite tandem at inside linebacker in Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal, an NFL-quality outside linebacker in Nick Herbig and five secondary players with starting experience. A sneaky good hire could turn out to be adding cornerback coach Hank Poteat to the coaching staff this offseason. Not only is he a 10-year NFL veteran, Poteat’s presence will take some responsibilities off Leonhard’s plate, giving him more time to develop game plans and made in-game adjustments. Penn State has a veteran quarterback in Sean Clifford (60.6 completion percentage, 1,883 yards, 16 touchdowns, 9 interceptions) and eight other starters back on offense, but it’s become hard to bet against the Badgers defense with Leonhard at the helm, especially with an advance preparation time. Vasquez: With Jake looking at the trenches on the defensive side of the ball, I think Wisconsin’s experienced offensive line can have its way up front. The group has some moving pieces with redshirt sophomore Joe Tippmann winning the starting job at center in fall camp and redshirt freshman Jack Nelson taking over at right guard but the talented pair join an experienced group. The Nittany Lions lost a pair of their top defensive ends in Shaka Toney and Odafe Oweh to the NFL, leaving their front four in question.

CONCERNED