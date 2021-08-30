3-2-1: Wisconsin kicks off 2021 against No. 19 Penn State

BadgerBlitz.com resumes our 3-2-1 series to break down three things we learned leading up to game week, two questions we have before the Nittany Lions arrive in Madison and one bold prediction for Saturday's cross-divisional clash.

I feel much more comfortable with Wisconsin's projected two-deep less than a week out pertaining to the inside and outside linebackers and its defensive line. The players behind the starters will obviously need to prove themselves when called upon in meaningful game reps, but it appears there are Badgers that could step in when needed.

Bobby April III's room, I feel, may be very deep with at the very least four or five players who have game experience and able to contribute. C.J. Goetz and Spencer Lytle appeared to be the next duo up after starters Noah Burks and Nick Herbig. Herbig and Lytle found the backfield the most during the open practices, which should intrigue Wisconsin fans in having outside linebackers rushing off the edge.

There is also Izayah Green-May and Aaron Witt, though UW designated the latter as out the first day of fall camp with a right leg injury and did not dress or participate in 11-on-11 periods during the open practices at the very least. True freshman Darryl Peterson received reps with Herbig during one early fall camp session, then with previous contributors like Lytle and Green-May during others. If the former four-star recruit can find his way on the field in a consistent rotation is another question.

"I think we have great depth," Herbig told BadgerBlitz.com last week. "I think this is probably one of the best years that Wisconsin's really had depth at the outside linebacker position. I think our whole room is deep. I think everybody is a great playmaker, and everybody has a potential to be one of the best in the country so I think it's going to be exciting."

Senior Jack Sanborn and junior Leo Chenal should form one of the Big Ten's most potent inside linebacker tandems. Each looked sharp during fall camp, with the latter showcasing his ability to get in the backfield often during open practices.

Behind them, Mike Maskalunas is a trust-worthy backup, and during fall camp we saw Tatum Grass emerge next to him as the next duo up in Bob Bostad's room. Redshirt freshman Jordan Turner also did not look out of place when he stepped in for Grass when the latter was out due to a head injury. One can throw in redshirt sophomore Maema Njongmeta, who in my opinion had a noteworthy spring.

Wisconsin's defensive line should boast Matt Henningsen and Isaiah Mullens as first-team defensive ends, with Keeanu Benton anchoring the middle at nose tackle (then Henningsen and Benton appeared up first as the nickel defensive linemen duo). BadgerBlitz.com projected Bryson Williams working at the nose spot with Rodas Johnson and James Thompson Jr. as the second-team ends, and each looked solid at the very least. Herbig and Benton both called out Johnson, a former four-star prospect, as a player who stood out during fall camp last week.