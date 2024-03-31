QB: CAN NICK EVERS MAKE A PUSH FOR QB2?

Wisconsin quarterback Nick Evers.

Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke was brought in this winter to replace departing starter Tanner Mordecai. Redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke returns as Wisconsin's presumed No. 2 option. But the question to follow this spring: Can Nick Evers make a run at the backup job this offseason? At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Evers, a former four-star prospect, has the best mix of athleticism and arm strength in the quarterback room. If he can continue to make strides within the playbook, Evers could make things interesting this spring. “Sometimes by letting those guys roll with the (No.) 1s that gives the Nicks (Evers) and the rest of the crew some opportunity to roll with the 2s as well," head coach Luke Fickell said after practice No. 1. "We've got a young freshman kid (Mabrey Mettauer) who's here who needs to get reps and Nick Evers who has been here for another year who needs to get reps. So we've got to be able to throw those guys not just with the (No.) 3 crew because there is a different look to what you're doing.”

RB: HOW MANY CARRIES ARE AVAILABLE?

Wisconsin tailback Jackson Acker. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

According to PFF, Wisconsin ran 950 offensive plays - 548 pass and 402 run - in 2023. Assuming the balance is relatively similar in 2024, how are the carries distributed in a room that is expected to be deeper and more talented this offseason? Braelon Allen ate up 181 touches last fall, with Tanner Mordecai (90), Jackson Acker (72), Chez Mellusi (51) and Cade Yacamelli (36) behind him. Allen is off the NFL, but Mellusi, Acker and Yacamelli return to a unit that added Tawee Walker and Gideon Ituka this spring. Blue-chip signees Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones will join the unit this summer. In total, the Badgers are expected to have eight scholarship tailbacks on the fall roster, all of whom could potentially contribute in some capacity in 2024. It wouldn't be surprising, however, to see that number change before August.

WR: WHO EMERGES ALONGSIDE WILL PAULING AND BRYSON GREEN?

Wisconsin wide receiver Will Pauling. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

It's safe to assume Will Pauling (slot) and Bryson Green (outside) will occupy two of the three starting receiver spots this spring. But who will take the job opposite Green, and can they hold onto it this spring? The main candidates are Vinny Anthony and C.J. Williams, but Quincy Burroughs is also firmly in the mix. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, he has arguably the best physical traits in the receiver room. Williams ranked No. 5 for the Badgers with 148 receiving yards on 15 catches in 2023, while Anthony played in all 13 games and made three starts last fall. That will be a top battle to keep an eye on in April.

TE: HOW LONG BEFORE JACKSON MCGOHAN EMERGES?

Wisconsin tight end Jackson McGohan. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Nate Letton's room returns Riley Nowakowski, a converted fullback, as well as Tucker Ashcraft and JT Seagreaves. But the storyline to watch this fall: How long will it take LSU transfer Jackson McGohan to emerge as Wisconsin's top pass catcher at tight end? McGohan, a one-time Cincinnati commit during Fickell's time as head coach with the Bearcats, is an ideal fit in Phil Longo's offense. It's likely only a matter of time before the 6-foot-3, 225-pound sophomore is the top aerial threat amongst the tight ends. The UW feels McGohan has legit NFL potential.

OL: WHERE THE DEPTH?

Wisconsin offensive guard Joe Brunner.