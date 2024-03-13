BadgerBlitz.com is once again expected to watch any open practices available for reporters to attend. Thus, our position previews continue Wednesday with the defensive line, a group that it now on its third position coach in three years.

As Luke Fickell 's second act in Madison draws closer, BadgerBlitz.com will break down Wisconsin's roster position by position ahead of spring camp, which is slated to take place from March 22 to May 2.

In the wake of Keeanu Benton's departure to the NFL, the Badgers' 2023 defensive line struggled to make an impact. James Thompson Jr. was their most productive player with 29 tackles and three sacks. No other defensive lineman registered multiple sacks, and only Ben Barten and Rodas Johnson joined Thompson in the sack category.

Johnson is now gone, having departed for Texas A&M via the transfer portal, as are five other defensive lineman from last fall's roster. Thus, Wisconsin is left with its best player from a season ago and not much else from a production standpoint. New defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow will have his work cut out for him.

Thompson sits firmly at the top of the pecking order for the Badgers. His production last year, however, fell off as the season progressed — he didn't register a sack after the month of September. With his unique frame and length, Thompson is still the most exciting defensive linemen Wisconsin deploys, but he needs to put together a more consistent season.

Of the other returners, Barten and Curt Neal also figure to slide in with the starters. Neither was especially productive last year; Neal registered 13 tackles, while Barten registered 12 and a single sack. Neal, a sophomore, has flashed from time to time in camp but like the rest of the Badgers' defensive line has struggled to put it together on a consistent basis. Barten, now a senior, will likely have his best — and last — chance to make a significant impact on the defensive trenches in Madison.

Another senior in the room is Albany transfer Elijah Hills. He recorded 31 tackles, nine TFLs and 1.5 sacks in 2023, and he should compete for a spot on the two-deep immediately.

TJ Bollers is another intriguing name to watch, as the junior made the transition from outside linebacker to defensive line this offseason. Bollers was the biggest outside linebacker in the room (6-foot-2, 270 pounds), and Wisconsin hopes that size will translate to the defensive trenches where it desperately needs difference makers.

With the lack of production from the upperclassmen in the room, the Badgers figure to rely on some younger pieces to contribute. They brought in three freshman, but only Ernest Willor will enroll early. The highly-touted lineman from Maryland has a long way to climb in the pecking order, but with Wisconsin's pressing need for production along the defensive front, any and all options will likely be explored. Jamel Howard from the 2023 recruiting class, another highly coveted lineman, figures to be counted on as early as this fall, his redshirt freshman season.