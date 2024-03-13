Wisconsin Badgers 2024 Spring Position Preview: Defensive Line
As Luke Fickell's second act in Madison draws closer, BadgerBlitz.com will break down Wisconsin's roster position by position ahead of spring camp, which is slated to take place from March 22 to May 2.
BadgerBlitz.com is once again expected to watch any open practices available for reporters to attend. Thus, our position previews continue Wednesday with the defensive line, a group that it now on its third position coach in three years.
ROSTER OVERVIEW
In the wake of Keeanu Benton's departure to the NFL, the Badgers' 2023 defensive line struggled to make an impact. James Thompson Jr. was their most productive player with 29 tackles and three sacks. No other defensive lineman registered multiple sacks, and only Ben Barten and Rodas Johnson joined Thompson in the sack category.
Johnson is now gone, having departed for Texas A&M via the transfer portal, as are five other defensive lineman from last fall's roster. Thus, Wisconsin is left with its best player from a season ago and not much else from a production standpoint. New defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow will have his work cut out for him.
Thompson sits firmly at the top of the pecking order for the Badgers. His production last year, however, fell off as the season progressed — he didn't register a sack after the month of September. With his unique frame and length, Thompson is still the most exciting defensive linemen Wisconsin deploys, but he needs to put together a more consistent season.
Of the other returners, Barten and Curt Neal also figure to slide in with the starters. Neither was especially productive last year; Neal registered 13 tackles, while Barten registered 12 and a single sack. Neal, a sophomore, has flashed from time to time in camp but like the rest of the Badgers' defensive line has struggled to put it together on a consistent basis. Barten, now a senior, will likely have his best — and last — chance to make a significant impact on the defensive trenches in Madison.
Another senior in the room is Albany transfer Elijah Hills. He recorded 31 tackles, nine TFLs and 1.5 sacks in 2023, and he should compete for a spot on the two-deep immediately.
TJ Bollers is another intriguing name to watch, as the junior made the transition from outside linebacker to defensive line this offseason. Bollers was the biggest outside linebacker in the room (6-foot-2, 270 pounds), and Wisconsin hopes that size will translate to the defensive trenches where it desperately needs difference makers.
With the lack of production from the upperclassmen in the room, the Badgers figure to rely on some younger pieces to contribute. They brought in three freshman, but only Ernest Willor will enroll early. The highly-touted lineman from Maryland has a long way to climb in the pecking order, but with Wisconsin's pressing need for production along the defensive front, any and all options will likely be explored. Jamel Howard from the 2023 recruiting class, another highly coveted lineman, figures to be counted on as early as this fall, his redshirt freshman season.
|Player
|Eligibility
|
James Thompson Jr
|
Senior
|
Elijah Hills
|
Senior
|
Cade McDonald
|
Senior
|
Ben Barten
|
Senior
|
Michael Jarvis
|
Junior
|
TJ Bollers
|
Junior
|
Curt Neal
|
Sophomore
|
Jamel Howard
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Ernest Willor
|
Freshman
|
Nolan Vils*
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Will McDonald*
|
Redshirt Freshman
|Defensive Line
|
Isaiah Mullens (Graduation)
|
Rodas Johnson (Texas A&M)
|
Darian Varner (Cincinnati)
|
Tommy Brunner (Western Illinois)
|
Isaac Townsend (Graduation)
|
Gio Paez (Graduation)
|
Manny Mullens (To offensive line)
One question heading into spring practices: Who pushes Neal and Barten opposite Thompson for reps?
As mentioned, the players most likely to line up alongside Thompson are Neal and Barten, primarily because of their experience. But that's just how the two-deep figures to look at the start of camp, as it's not like either player was especially impressive in 2023. The rest of the room should get a great shot to usurp Neal and/or Barten for a starting role.
There's plenty of candidates, but here's a few to keep an eye on. Howard should be given every chance to earn reps at the nose guard position. Bollers will likely get a crack at both end spots, and it'll be fascinating to see how he's molded his speed-to-power approach to fit his newfound position. Hills, the Albany transfer, will get his fair shot at a starting spot as well. Cade McDonald saw a decent amount of reps a season ago, and if he's taken strides there's nothing that would hold him back from competing as well.
Player to watch this spring: Jamel Howard
This was a close one between Bollers and Howard, but we'll go with the redshirt freshman here for a few reasons.
Wisconsin desperately needs its next wave of young talent to begin contributing along the defensive line as soon as possible. Howard is likely the Badgers' best shot at that coming to fruition in the 2024 season. He's had a full year in Brady Collins' strength program, while the three true freshman haven't. It's rare for true freshman linemen to be immediately ready to do battle in the trenches of the Big Ten.
What's more, Howard was an intriguing prospect and one of former defensive line coach Greg Scruggs' biggest wins. The Chicagoland native had a strong offer sheet, and was a high priority for plenty of schools. Howard initially decommitted from Wisconsin and looked to be a strong Michigan lean, but Scruggs reeled him back in at the 11th hour. He took a winding road to Madison — now that he's here and been through a year of development, will we begin to see the fruits of his wild recruitment?
|Position
|1st team
|2nd team
|
SSDE
|
Curt Neal
|
Elijah Hills
|
NG
|
Ben Barten
|
Jamel Howard
|
WSDE
|
James Thompson
|
Cade McDonald OR TJ Bollers
_________________________________________________
