BadgerBlitz.com is once again expected to watch any open practices available for reporters to attend. Thus, our position previews continue Saturday with the running backs, a unit that's facing life after Braelon Allen.

As Luke Fickell 's second act in Madison draws closer, BadgerBlitz.com will break down Wisconsin's roster position by position ahead of spring camp, which is slated to take place from March 22 to May 2.

Wisconsin's running back room will look plenty different in 2024, and it's built upon a different principle than it was when Allen led the way in the backfield. The Badgers don't have one clear superstar; rather, they have a litany of intriguing talent across the board.

Chez Mellusi will headline the unit after opting to return to Madison for a fourth year. The halfback only played in four games last fall before suffering a season-ending fractured fibula. However, before his injury, Mellusi was on pace for a career year. The tailback racked up 307 yards and four touchdowns while averaging an easily career-best 6.0 yards-per-carry. Mellusi looked like the perfect fit in Phil Longo's offense, and the coordinator called him "arguably our most explosive" player.

In his three years with Wisconsin, Mellusi has never been the consistent top option at the position. That's partially because his debut season in Cardinal and White coincided with Allen's breakout freshman campaign. However, the tailback has also struggled with injury every year. He's missed 17 total games in three years with the Badgers, and at least four in each season. Mellusi has proven he can be a dynamic runner, but his health is always a major factor.

Mellusi's medical history is likely a large reason the staff elected to bring in Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker, who presents an exciting option who should be ready to contribute immediately. The ex-Sooner is a stout, powerful runner at 5-foot-9, 216 pounds. He combines his strength and low center of gravity with sneaky shiftiness in the open field and an ability to catch passes out of the backfield. Last season in Norman, Walker posted 513 yards and seven scores on 5.0 yards-per-carry.

Mellusi and Walker should be a nice one-two punch for the Badgers, and their styles compliment each other nicely as well. With those two backs' experience and pedigree, it's hardly a question that they'll open spring camp as the top options in the backfield. How the rest of the room shakes out behind them is where things get interesting.

Wisconsin returns its third and fourth-string running backs from a season ago, Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli. Both were serviceable at times, but neither proved they could spearhead a rushing attack. With that being said, the Badgers' young talent should get every opportunity to show what they can do.

That young talent is in the form of a redshirt freshman, Nate White, and true freshman Gideon Ituka, who enrolled early. White is a slippery pass-catcher, and it'll be interesting to see how far he's come from a physical standpoint over the course of a year. Ituka is a bulldozing power back with plenty of upside.

In the summer, the two other true freshman tailbacks, Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones, will join the program.