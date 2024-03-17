BadgerBlitz.com is once again expected to watch any open practices available for reporters to attend. Thus, our position previews continue Sunday with the safeties, a unit headlined by Hunter Wohler .

As Luke Fickell 's second act in Madison draws closer, BadgerBlitz.com will break down Wisconsin's roster position by position ahead of spring camp, which is slated to take place from March 22 to May 2.

Wisconsin's safety room will have some of the most continuity on the team this fall. The Badgers only lose 117 snaps, courtesy of the graduating Travian Blaylock. Other than that, Wisconsin returns its top four players at the position, one that should be rock solid for Mike Tressel's defense in 2024.

The room is led by Wohler, who is one of the best returning safeties in the nation. Last fall, he posted 120 total tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, six pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack. He's an incredibly versatile defensive back who can play everywhere. He spent time in the box, as a free safety, in the slot, at cornerback and even on the edge. Wohler is likely the best overall player on the Badgers' defense, and he'll headline the unit in what should be his sendoff season.

Behind him, Wisconsin has some options to sift through. Preston Zachman played the second-most snaps a year ago behind Wohler, and he figures to get plenty of run once again in 2024. He progressed nicely as the season went on, and also recorded two interceptions, including one off Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord. Zachman isn't a dominant athlete by any means, but the former high school plays the game with a high level of understanding and is one of the better stories on the Badgers' defense.

Perhaps the most exciting player in the room, aside from the established star in Wohler, is Austin Brown. The junior safety appears to have a very high celling, and the staff took a serious look at him in the ReliaQuest bowl. He played primarily in the slot that game, and while the Badgers have reloaded at slot corner, he'll be an option at that position moving forward. But Brown figures to be more than just a rotational slot player; he's got a very good chance to emerge as a starting safety opposite Wohler. Brown has patiently waited his turn, and 2024 looks like his shot to make a name for himself.

Kamo'i Latu will return for his final season of eligibility. He dug himself in a early hole with the new staff last fall, missing a whopping five tackles in the season opener against Buffalo. Latu is more of a thumper than a coverage specialist, and it'll be interesting to see how he's deployed in his final season in Madison.

The staff also appears to be high on redshirt freshman Braedyn Moore, who didn't play a season ago but worked his way into some second and third-team reps last offseason. He'll likely remain a reserve this season, but his development will be interesting to track as well.

The rest of the safety room consists of three walk-ons, and in the summer it'll be joined by true freshman Raphael Dunn.