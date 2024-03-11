BadgerBlitz.com is once again expected to watch any open practices available for reporters to attend. Thus, our position previews continue Sunday with the wide receivers, a group that needs to replace a significant amount of production.

As Luke Fickell 's second act in Madison draws closer, BadgerBlitz.com will break down Wisconsin's roster position by position ahead of spring camp, which is slated to take place from March 22 to May 2.

At the onset of the 2023 season, the Badgers' receiver room appeared to be as stacked as it had ever been. That may still be true talent-wise, but Wisconsin's wide receivers vastly underperformed along with the entire passing game last fall.

The brightest spot at the receiver position for the Badgers was Cincinnati transfer Will Pauling. He had a breakout season, reeling in 74 catches for 837 yards and six touchdowns. He was by far Wisconsin's most-targeted pass-catcher — his 109 targets were 41 more than the next closest player.

Pauling, a slot receiver, won with his excellent hands, quick hips and shiftiness in the open field. He's incredibly adept at getting open, and he understands how to manipulate a defensive back's leverage to beat man coverage or find soft spots in zone. Phil Longo's offense loves slot receivers, and Pauling should be a heavy favorite to once again lead the Badgers in every receiving category. Despite his role as almost exclusively a slot threat, Pauling gives Wisconsin a legit top option at receiver.

The Badgers' next-most productive receiver last season was also a transfer, Bryson Green. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy tallied 32 catches for 480 yards and two scores, and is set to run it back as a senior. Green is a strong, physical player but there's no question he underperformed last season. With his physicality and stature, Green was supposed to be the Badgers' jump-ball threat. But after reeling in just three contested catches in 15 tries, according to Pro Football Focus, Green has some work to do to return to the form that made him so attractive to Wisconsin in the portal.

The next two most productive players, Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell, hit the portal this offseason. That leaves plenty of snaps up for grabs, and there's a litany of names who could potentially grab them.

The staff brought in Michigan State transfer Tyrell Henry via the portal this offseason. The receiver was third on the Spartans in catches with 24, and put up 195 yards and three touchdowns on the year. He lined up almost exclusively in the slot, and figures to compete with redshirt freshman Trech Kekahuna, who flashed some explosive potential in the ReliaQuest Bowl, for Bell's slot snaps.

Vinny Anthony started to emerge late in the 2023 campaign, with nine catches for 84 yards over the final four games of the season. He's got track-level speed and in his rather limited late-season reps he displayed good hands. His speed makes him the kind of player you draw up plays for, and it'll be fascinating to see where he is in his development.

Where the Badgers need to find more production is on the perimeter. They appear loaded in the slot, with Pauling as a proven star, Henry as a transfer with experience and plenty of young talent with Kekahuna and true freshman Kyan Berry-Johnson. Wisconsin needs to find boundary receivers it can rely on.

Green will be given every shot to be that player. CJ Williams is uber talented, but hasn't gotten much of a shot yet. That should change this fall. Quincy Burroughs, Tommy McIntosh and Chris Brooks Jr. all have good size to be perimeter threats as well. Outside receiver will be the position of emphasis in spring and fall camp.