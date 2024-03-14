As Luke Fickell's second act in Madison draws closer, BadgerBlitz.com will break down Wisconsin's roster position by position ahead of spring camp, which is slated to take place from March 22 to May 2. BadgerBlitz.com is once again expected to watch any open practices available for reporters to attend. Thus, our position previews continue Thursday with the outside linebackers, a group that needs to replace its most productive player in CJ Goetz. PREVIEWS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | TIGHT ENDS | WIDE RECEIVERS | OFFENSIVE LINE | DEFENSIVE LINE |

ROSTER OVERVIEW

William & Mary Transfer John Pius figures to have a sizable role this season.

Wisconsin reloaded in a big way at outside linebacker this season. It signed two freshman, Thomas Heiberger and Anelu Lafaele. It also reeled in two transfers, John Pius and Leon Lowery. They'll join Darryl Peterson, Aaron Witt and walk-on Gabe Kirschke at a position that underwhelmed in the first year of Mike Tressel's 3-3-5 defense in Madison. The first order of business will be replacing Goetz, who took a leap in his final year with the Badgers to lead the outside linebackers statistically. He recorded 60 tackles, four sacks and 11 tackles-for-loss. He wasn't a consistently hot pass-rusher, but he was serviceable and the most productive player Wisconsin had at the position. The most likely candidate to replace Goetz as the alpha in the room is Darryl Peterson. He tallied 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 10 tackles-for-loss in a good-but-not-great season. Wisconsin's pass rush needs to be more ferocious in 2024, and as one of the elder statesmen of the room, a lot will be put on Peterson to make that happen. If there was a time for him to take a significant leap in his development, it's right now. The Badgers also figure to rely heavily upon the two transfers they brought in this winter. Pius, an FCS All-American from William & Mary, recorded 9.5 sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss this past fall. 2024 figures to be his final season of eligibility, and so Pius will be a one-year rental for the Badgers. There's a lot on the line for him, as he needs to prove he can replicate his FCS production at a Big Ten level if he wants a shot at the pros. Pius will be given every chance to make an impact. Lowery, who transferred from Syracuse, started 14 games in two seasons with the Orange. He accumulated 71 total tackles, including 13.5 tackles-for-loss, and five sacks during that time frame. With a relatively thin outside linebacker room, Lowery figures to slide into the two-deep immediately. Both of Wisconsin's freshman outside linebackers enrolled early, and with how light the room looks as of right now, they should at least be given a few reps with the second and third teams here and there. The Badgers would like nothing more than to find consistently dangerous outside linebackers a la Nick Herbig from two years ago, but until that happens, most of the room should be given the chance to contribute in spring camp.

Wisconsin's Outside Linebackers on 2024 Spring Roster Player Eligibility John Pius Senior Aaron Witt Senior Leon Lowery Junior Darryl Peterson Junior Thomas Heiberger Freshman Anelu Lafaele Freshman Gabe Kirschke* Sophomore

Departing Players at Position Group Outside Linebacker CJ Goetz (Graduation) Jordan Mayer (Penn State walk-on) Kaden Johnson (Nevada) Jeff Pietrowski (Medical Retirement) TJ Bollers (To defensive line)

One question heading into spring practices: Which transfer gets the upper hand first?

Wisconsin's two transfers at outside linebacker will be one of the most intriguing storylines to follow this spring. Both are expected to contribute in some capacity, but who will emerge as the leader in terms of reps between the two? There's an interesting dichotomy between the two players. Pius has more production to his name in his collegiate career, but he did it at an FCS school. Then again, with his FCS All-American designation, he's been recognized as one of the better players at that level. Lowery, meanwhile, has Power 4 pedigree as a transfer from Syracuse, but his numbers haven't been all that impressive thus far. The pair won't only be competing against one another, of course, but with their similar circumstances it may appear that way this spring. Peterson is likely to hold down one of the starting spots, which makes this a two dogs, one bone situation, with even more dogs if you count the senior Aaron Witt and the two true freshmen. But between everyone just mentioned, the two transfers likely have the best shot at a starting role, thus intensifying their competition.

Player to watch this spring: Anelu Lafaele

With seven outside linebackers on the roster, everyone should get an opportunity to compete for snaps. That includes the true freshman, Lafaele and Heiberger. But if there's one to watch, I'll go with Lafaele here. Lafaele racked up 24 offers and was a top-40 player at his position in the class of 2024. He was also rated as the third-best player in his home state of Hawaii, which is beginning to become a pipeline state for Wisconsin. Given his background and considering he plays a position of need for the Badgers, Lafaele should be a fun player to keep an eye on and track his development this spring.