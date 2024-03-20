Wisconsin is set to begin its spring practice period on Friday, March 22. The Badgers' roster will look plenty different in Luke Fickell's second year at the helm in Madison. As the Badgers welcomes another Fickell-influenced class of freshman and transfers, the team should start to look more and more like what the head coach envisions. We've already taken a look at five freshman to watch this spring, so let's jump ahead and examine five upperclassman with intriguing storylines who we can't wait to watch compete in camp.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke

Advertisement

Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. (USAToday Sports)

This is an easy selection. Tyler Van Dyke is one of the more underrated storylines in all of college football. A gunslinger that was once considered a top NFL prospect after a breakout year, now clinging to a final year of eligibility in a new town with one last chance to replicate the magic from his 2021 season in Coral Gables. From his very first practice, it was clear that Tanner Mordecai would be Wisconsin's starter a season ago. Him taking every rep with the first team was obviously an indicator of that, but so was his demeanor as a leader and his clear moxie and experience that separated him from the rest of the Badgers' quarterback room. Will Van Dyke take the field with the same swagger and command of the offense?

Wide receiver Bryson Green

Wide receiver Bryson Green (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Bryson Green was Wisconsin's second leading receiver a season ago with 32 catches for 482 yards and two scores. But after topping those numbers in every category the prior year with Oklahoma State, and failing to become the jump-ball threat the Badgers desperately needed, Green should have a chip on his shoulder entering his senior season. Not to insinuate that this had something to do with Green's lower-than-expected production last fall, but the wideout didn't partake in any of Wisconsin's team drills during his first spring practice in Madison due to a shoulder injury. He barely caught any passes, either — during quarterback-wide receiver drills, he would run the route and act out the catch, but the quarterback almost never threw him the ball. The wide out should be full-go this spring. The Badgers have plenty of talent in the slot with Will Pauling, Tyrell Henry and the youngster Trech Kekahuna. Now, they need outside receivers to emerge, and they're counting on Green to be one of those players.

Inside linebacker Jaheim Thomas

Inside linebacker Jaheim Thomas (Nick Wenger)

When Jaheim Thomas transferred to Wisconsin, he was immediately considered one of the biggest impact transfers the Badgers landed, and for good reason. After checking in at fourth on the SEC's list of leading tacklers at Arkansas in 2023, Thomas was considered a plug-and-play starter, and that's exactly what he'll be expected to do in Madison. Thomas is a run-stuffing linebacker who also displays some sideline-to-sideline ability, a needed trait in Mike Tressel's defense. You don't finish top-five in the SEC in tackles by accident; Thomas is a legit talent who represents an instant upgrade in Wisconsin's front seven. Thomas should open the spring as a starter — his position within the inside linebacker room isn't where his intrigue lies. The linebacker will be a player to watch this spring because he'll be counted on the play a significant role in Wisconsin's defense this fall, and it'll be fascinating to see if his level of play in the spring lives up to the hype.

Cornerback Michael Mack

The former Air Force transfer Michael Mack was unable to suit up for the Badgers last season due to his eligibility waiver getting denied. Mack was a two-year starter for Air Force, and should provide immediate depth for Wisconsin in his fifth-year senior season. Mack stands at 6-foot-1, 198 pounds. He's big enough to play outside corner, and seems like a logical choice to open camp as the top backup to Nyzier Fourqurean at the boundary spot. Wisconsin didn't get to have an extended look at their transfer from a season ago, and that's exactly what spring practice is perfect for. Mack should get all the reps he can handle. He's quietly a large key to the Badgers' cornerback room, as the depth and experience he could provide is extremely valuable.

Outside linebacker John Pius