Wisconsin will open its spring camp on on Friday, March 22. In Luke Fickell's second season, the Badgers have reloaded their roster with a new wave of freshman and transfers as they usher in a new era of the Big Ten. Spring practice is sure to feature plenty of competition up and down the roster, and BadgerBlitz.com is expected to attend every practice open to the media. With that, let's break down five key position battles we'll be tracking as Wisconsin's position groups begin to take shape this spring.

Third-string running back

Wisconsin tailback Jackson Acker. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

CANDIDATES: Jackson Acker, Cade Yacamelli, Gideon Ituka, Nate White With Chez Mellusi and Tawee Walker, Wisconsin in theory has its top two running backs locked and loaded for the fall. But if last year taught us anything, having a competent third-string running back is still of the utmost importance. When both Mellusi and Braelon Allen were hurt last fall, the Badgers were forced to rely on Acker and Yacamelli to carry the load. When the pair was pushed into a starting role against Indiana, they combined for 21 carries for 96 yards. That's not a terrible showing at the surface level, but neither back ran with the authority that would make you feel comfortable handing the backfield over to them for an extended period of time. With that, Ituka and White should be given a legitimate chance to compete for reps behind Mellusi and Walker. With White, it's all about where his body is. He's listed on the updated roster at 185 pounds, which is 15 pounds heavier than what he was listed at as a freshman. That's a start; now, will be given more than the handful of reps he saw last fall camp? Ituka, meanwhile, is already 235 pounds. The physicality aspect shouldn't be an issue for the young tailback. As the first of three freshman running backs to arrive on campus, he'll get a head-start in competing for snaps.

Starting outside linebackers

Wisconsin outside linebacker Darryl Peterson. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz Photographer)

CANDIDATES: Darryl Peterson, John Pius, Leon Lowery, Aaron Witt Peterson is a returning starter, and should be given every opportunity to maintain that title. The pass-rusher logged 47 tackles, 10 of which were for a loss, as well as 4.5 sacks. Those aren't outstanding numbers by any stretch, and the staff will undoubtably be looking for a step forward from the junior. Pius and Lowery, meanwhile, weren't brought in to sit on the bench. Especially Pius, the reigning FCS All-American entering his fifth-year senior season. It's safe to assume one of those two will lock up a starting role by the time fall rolls around. Witt saw 15 snaps in the ReliaQuest bowl after returning from injury, and should be in line to provide veteran depth. However, with how relatively thin the position looks this spring, Witt figures to garner some run with at least the second-team.

Backup Quarterback

Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

CANDIDATES: Nick Evers, Braedyn Locke Fickell has been open with his approach in regards to what he tells transfers. No one is guaranteed a starting job, but there are expectations for certain players to win said starting job based on their pedigree. By that logic, Tyler Van Dyke isn't a 100 percent lock to win the Badgers starting gig, but it would be extremely surprising if he didn't based on his three years of starting experience at a power conference school. That leaves Wisconsin's remaining quarterbacks to sort out the backup spot, a position that could benefit from some more competition. Last season, Locke ran essentially unopposed as the clear QB2, while Evers' poor grasp of the offense confined him to limited reps with the fourth team. Now, with the experience Locke got last year when thrust into a starting role to replace the injured Tanner Mordecai, he's once again the logical choice on paper to be Van Dyke's understudy. Still, after a year of waiting quietly in the wings, it'll be fascinating to see if Evers' game has taken a step forward. Evers has all of the physical traits Longo could want at quarterback. His skill position-level speed and rocket arm make him tantalizing player, but he'll need to have shown distinct improvement in the quarterback classroom to get on the field. This spring will be very telling for the young quarterback's development and his future in Madison. If he manages to take some of Locke's reps with the second-team, it'll signify growth and a potential to get on the field in 2024. If he remains banished to the scout team, it may be the beginning of the end of the Evers era in Madison.

Starting defensive line opposite James Thompson Jr.

Wisconsin defensive lineman Curt Neal. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

CANDIDATES: Curt Neal, Ben Barten, Elijah Hillis, Cade McDonald, TJ Bollers, Jamel Howard, Ernest Willor Jr. Wisconsin is in desperate need of more production from its defensive line. Thompson was the unit's most productive player a season ago, and also possesses one of the better frames in the room at 6-foot-5, 288 pounds. His length allows him to manipulate offensive linemen in ways others can't; he's likely locked into a starting role for his 5th-year senior season. But the two spots next to him, and the rest of the two deep for that matter, is seemingly wide open. With their returning experience, we projected Neal and Barten to open as starters at end and nose guard, respectively. But besides experience, neither has much going for them in the way of production. Accordingly, a few fresh faces should get the opportunity to earn starting roles. Hillis came to Madison from Albany by way of the transfer portal, where he logged 31 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2023. Those numbers don't jump off the page, but considering the most productive returning linemen for the Badgers besides Thompson posted 13 tackles, that'll play in Madison. Howard, a redshirt freshman, will be counted on to contribute in 2024 as well. The former three-star prospect had a number of high-profile schools in pursuit of his services, such as Michigan, Miami (FL), Nebraska and Ole Miss. He projects as a nose guard, and should have little problem working his way into the two-deep this spring. McDonald also got experience last year as a rotational linemen, although like the others, he has little production to show for it. Bollers, who transitioned to the defensive line from outside linebacker this offseason, has the size and power to have some potential at defensive end. Willor, a true freshman, will have his work cut out for him if he wants a spot in the two deep. But again, with how seemingly wide open this room is, and with the pressing need for more production, it'd be foolish to rule anything out prematurely.

Starting Tight End

Wisconsin tight end Grant Stec. (Rivals.com)