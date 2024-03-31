DL: IS THERE A PLAYMAKER BEYOND JAMES THOMPSON JR.?

Wisconsin defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

It's not a stretch to say defensive line could be Wisconsin's weakest position group this spring. First-year assistant coach E.J. Whitlow inherits a unit that returns just one player - James Thompson Jr. - who recorded a sack in 2023. Is there a lineman or two who can develop into an above-average contributor this offseason? Reserve contributors Ben Barten, Curt Neal, Cade McDonald and T.J. Bollers all saw time in the bowl game against LSU. Freshman Jamel Howard and early enrollee Ernest Willor Jr. should also be in the mix this spring, in addition to Albany transfer Elijah Hills. But defensive line still has a long way to go before it's considered a position of strength for the Badgers.

OLB: CAN DARRYL PETERSON HOLD OFF THE TRANSFERS?

Wisconsin outside linebacker Darryl Peterson. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

Darryl Peterson started 10 games on the edge in 2023 and led the Badgers with 4.5 sacks. The redshirt junior has played in all 26 games since the beginning of 2022. Via the transfer portal this winter, however, the Badgers added veteran outside linebackers Leon Lowery and John Pius. This spring, can Peterson (6-foot-1, 247 pounds) can hang onto his starting job with Lowery (6-3, 251) and Pius (6-4, 244) fighting for starting reps. Fickell acknowledged that departing starter CJ Goetz played too many snaps (650/third most on defense) in 2023. So adding two proven pass rushers will help the overall health of the unit. But in terms of starting reps, it will be interesting to see if Peterson holds onto his spot, or if UW's new athletes emerge with the No. 1 defense.

ILB: WHAT WILL INFLUX OF TALENT ALLOW THE BADGERS TO DO?

USC transfer inside linebacker Tackett Curtis. (Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)

The Badgers simply did not have inside linebackers who fit into their desired scheme in 2023. Maema Njongemeta (NFL) and Jordan Turner (Michigan State) were replaced by Jaheim Thomas, Tackett Curtis and Sebastian Cheeks. With Jake Chaney and Christian Alliegro also set to return, Mike Tressel's unit is now one of the more exciting groups on the entire roster. The question this spring: What will the overhaul at inside linebacker allow the Badgers to do on defense? "I think it was the general overview of the length that we talked about - our ability to get longer guys, and the athleticism I thought was something that we needed to continue to enhance and grow in," head coach Luke Fickell said at the Big Red Rally when asked about the transfer portal additions at linebacker. "The guys who we did go out and get, I would say by nature are a little bit more longer guys, probably guys that are a little more comfortable in space in a lot of different ways. But after a year you can recognize and see some things that you need to do as a program and as a team, you have to go attack it. "At the position in particular, you're going to notice a bit of a difference in length and maybe some athleticism." Thomas, in particular, could be a player who works inside on first and second down but moves to the edge in obvious passing situations. Experience and versatility makes the Arkansas transfer one of the more intriguing players on the entire roster.

CB: WHO WILL PUSH NYZIER FOURQUREAN THIS SPRING?

Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourquerean. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

Ricardo Hallman has all but locked up the starting field corner spot. Across from him, Nyzier Fourqurean was solid last fall, but there's no reason to think he won't face competition from the rest of Wisconsin's deep cornerback room. During spring camp, who pushes for time opposite Hallman? There's a few likely candidates to compete with Fourqurean. Michael Mack, with his 6-foot-1 frame, has the size Wisconsin is looking for at the position. Jonas Duclona, with the experience he gained last year, is another potential candidate to compete for reps on the outside. He's slightly shorter at 5-foot-11, but the staff clearly has a lot of confidence in his capabilities. RJ Delancy III is another candidate if he doesn't focus primarily on the slot this offseason. Then there's the next big wave of young talent, a group that includes Jace Arnold, Amare Snowden, Justin Taylor and AJ Tisdell. Overall, this group has as much upside as it's had over the last 20 years.

SAF: WILL AUSTIN BROWN LOCK DOWN THE NICKEL SPOT?

Wisconsin safety Austin Brown. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)