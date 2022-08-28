QUICK RECAP

Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Following a down year along the offensive line, Bob Bostad returned this spring to guide a group filled with talent. With a position battle at right tackle - along with four players moving to new positions - highlighting fall camp, here is how the line shakes out heading into the season.

STOCK UP

Jack Nelson: When Bostad went through the 2021 film and got a feel for what he had on the offensive line, he began his movement of players. The first wrinkle was slotting Nelson at left tackle, and the early returns have been overly positive. Making the switch after playing right guard last season, Nelson got his feet under him and looked the part in fall camp. The redshirt sophomore consistently held his own and looked to be a stout anchor on the blindside for Graham Mertz. Some of the best battles in camp were between Nelson and Nick Herbig during one-on-one drills. "I think he's the best tackle in college football right now," Herbig said. "He gives me a different set every single time, so I never know what to expect, and that's a part of it. It's a chess game. We battle. We go at it every day." Riley Mahlman: Having run with the first-team offense during the last two weeks of fall camp, it appears Mahlman, a redshirt freshman, is in line to start at right tackle. Coming into fall camp, the competition was between Nolan Rucci, Logan Brown and Mahlman. Rucci ultimately landed at left tackle behind Nelson, while Brown and Mahlman battled for the starting role. Brown opened camp with the first team before Mahlman took the reps to end camp. Joe Brunner: The true freshman and highest-rated member of UW's 2022 recruiting class has had a quick rise along the depth chart. Brunner opened camp at right guard before he settled in with the second team at left guard, which Bostad mentioned could be his quickest path to playing time. "Really tough for a young guy to come in here and learn a system like this, but he’s done a good job," Bostad said. "We’re giving him a lot of reps because we think he’s got a lot of talent. He’s got a great combination of size and I think he’s tough and I think he’s going to be physical, but I think he’s got some really great attributes that you want to develop."

STOCK DOWN

Depth and Health: Offensive line depth took a massive hit when versatile lineman Tanor Bortolini left practice early on Aug. 15 with a right leg injury. Bortolini needed help leaving the field but it seemed like positive sign when the redshirt sophomore was only wearing a sleeve on his right leg a few days later. With Bostad searching for depth at center, the plan was for Bortolini to stick there and work with the second team at the position. During practices, he had worked with the first team at center and both guard positions as well. Now, sophomore Dylan Barrett slots in as the top back-up at center, assuming Bortolini is still limited in Week 1. The starting line might not be at full strength after Nelson suffered an injury to his right hand. He missed practice on Aug. 18 and could be seen wearing what seemed to be a cast or wrap of sorts. The injury shouldn't sideline him for the season opener but it is unclear whether he will be 100 percent. NOTE: During game week availability to reporters, BadgerBlitz requested to talk to Nelson Monday morning.

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE THE SEASON OPENER

The most pressing question heading into the opener is the status of Nelson. If he is unable to go, the line, from left to right, would be as follows: Mahlman, Tyler Beach, Joe Tippmann, Michael Furtney and Brown. Reporters last got a look at practice on Aug. 21, and the wrap around Nelson's right hand was noticeably lighter. The bigger-picture question for the group will be whether or not it can return to being one of the top units in the country? Starring a pair of tackles who were four-star recruits coming out of high school and a center who was named to the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list, there is much to be optimistic about. An improvement from the unit bodes well for quarterback Graham Mertz, who has shown he can play well when on schedule with a clean pocket. Paving the way for Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo, the line can reestablish what should be an elite rushing attack. "The sky's the limit for them," Guerendo told BadgerBlitz. "I think right now just being able to block things the way that they’re blocking, whether that’s the pass game or whether that’s the run game, it makes us in the backfield feel a lot better running behind them. It’s been nice. You get a run play, you get excited because you know the o-line is going to get the job done."

PROJECTED POSITIONAL DEPTH