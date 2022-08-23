Post-Fall Camp Position Overview: Wisconsin Badgers Quarterbacks

MADISON - Following the conclusion of fall camp, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and where they stand with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up. We kick things off with a look at the quarterbacks and where the group of signal callers is at heading into the 2022 season.

QUICK RECAP

Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf will lead the quarterback room once again in 2022. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

During the final practice of fall camp that was open to reporters on Sunday, Wisconsin went through the most full scrimmage work of the offseason. With Graham Mertz working with the first team and Chase Wolf the lone reserve to lead the second team, the top two signal callers will run it back atop the depth chart this season. The two led what will be a remade offense with a new coordinator in the building, receivers and tight ends stepping into larger roles and a new-look offensive line. Inconsistencies remained from the pair of quarterbacks but, overall, growth from the passing game was seen during open sessions.

STOCK UP

A more balanced approach on offense: There was palpable excitement surrounding the program when the addition of offensive coordinator Bobby Engram was announced. A fresh perspective and a new voice to potentially energize an offense that desperately needed a changeup to a potent running game. Players spoke of a more balanced offense, spreading the field, wide receivers being used in new ways and additional routes for tailbacks. From what reporters got to see in fall camp - granted it was just five open practices - an added emphasis on stretching the field was evident. Throughout August, a number of chunk plays were hit between Mertz or Wolf and the receivers. Some of the more notable connections were a 60-yard touchdown from Mertz to Markus Allen, a 45-yard completion from Wolf to Keontez Lewis and a 30-yard pass to Skyler Bell from Mertz, among others. Leadership from Mertz: Confidence has never been the question when it comes to evaluating Mertz. Throughout his time as the starter in Madison, he's managed to maintain an easiness about him through all the scrutiny. Heading into his third season as the starter and fourth year in the program, the redshirt junior has taken command of the huddle and shown leadership of a young group. During camp there's been instances where Mertz could be seen taking a wide out and walking them through what he saw on the play, or what he would like the route to look like. During individual drills, there were multiple times where Mertz reached out to Hill to offer what he saw on a miss or incompletion. Working with a nearly new set of receivers, Mertz has been spending more time in the meeting room trying to get on the same page with the group of pass catchers. "I really tried to spend a whole lot more time in the meeting room with the skelly group," Mertz said. "Just taking them through timing and concepts. What I’m seeing, what my reads are so they can get a glimpse of how I play and try to read the defense like I do. "For me it was a fun way to show them how I play and try to mesh the two together. A lot more just as a group to try to get on the same page."

STOCK DOWN

Decision making remains a concern: Some of the ugly decision making and throws that get Wolf and Mertz in trouble continued to show up in camp. For Mertz, he certainly looks under control and can fire a nice throw when on schedule. But there were multiple throws that he forced into tight coverage when someone else open. Just this past weekend, Mertz was the beneficiary of a pair of dropped picks from defenders in practice. Wolf shares some of those same concerns. His gunslinger mentality in tight quarters is an issue. This past Sunday, Wolf threw an ill-advised pass to a tight end that was picked off by a lurking John Torchio. Earlier in the practice, Wolf tried to hit a receiver on a crosser with a trio of defenders in the area. Deacon Hill unable to make jump yet: Barring a drastic leap from a backup, it was always going to be Mertz starting under center when the season kicked off. The intrigue lied with whether or not a reliable backup could emerge or even push Mertz to some degree with Hill looked to as a possibility. The redshirt freshman made strides in terms of accuracy and ball placement from spring ball, but he still had moments where he fired it over a receiver or threw behind his target. "Stock down" may be a little too harsh of an assessment, but with the hope of his emergence to become the backup, Hill did not manage to make the necessary leap. During camp, he took very few reps in team periods. Still just in his second year with the program, the talented quarterback certainly has time to develop and this isn't alarming yet, but his outlook this season will once again be as the scout-team quarterback.

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE THE SEASON OPENER

This might be a bit of a cop out but it's simple for Mertz. Can it translate to the field when the season gets going against Illinois State on Sept. 3? Wisconsin's floor with another talented defense and what should be an elite running attack should be pretty high. The ceiling and whether or not UW can return to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship will likely fall on the right arm of Mertz. Mertz has remained poised and the passing game certainly looked improved during fall camp. Mertz should be accompanied by an improved offensive line and a solid group of wide receivers as well. Into his third year as the starter, can he limit his turnovers and provide consistent play at quarterback? If not, you have to imagine Paul Chryst and the staff take a hard look at the transfer portal.

PROJECTED POSITIONAL DEPTH

Projected Quarterback Depth Chart Player HT/WT Eligibility Graham Mertz 6-3/216 Fourth year Chase Wolf 6-1/195 Fifth year Deacon Hill 6-3/251 Second year Myes Burkett 6-0/204 First year Marshall Howe 6-1/187 First year