MADISON - Following the conclusion of fall camp, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and where they stand with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up. Next up is a look at the Wisconsin wide receivers and where things stand in Alvis Whitted's room.

QUICK RECAP

Markus Allen (4) and Chimere Dike. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Heading into fall camp, it seemed clear that redshirt freshman Skyler Bell made a jump and could become a weapon next to Chimere Dike. Now with fall camp over, it appears Wisconsin has a solid bunch of receivers who can make plays at the position. Following the departures of Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis, who are trying to make NFL rosters, the Badgers should be well stocked at receiver with as many as five game-ready options.

STOCK UP

Markus Allen: With a group of young receivers next up opposite senior Chimere Dike, the question became who would step up in a larger role. During the spring and what extended into fall camp, Bell, a redshirt freshman, became one of the true standouts during practice. Not far behind, however, was Allen, who turned it on at the end of fall camp. "He’s played really confident this fall camp," Dike told reporters. "I think he’s been making a lot of big plays. I think with all of us the consistency has to improve but, man, he has special traits. He has special strength at the top of a route, good hands. So I think if he keeps developing he’s going to be someone who can be a big help to the offense." The big plays Dike is referring to were a handful of chunk plays Allen was on the receiving end of. During an open practice, the redshirt freshman came down with a pair of touchdowns, one where he high-pointed a ball to come down with a pass in the back of the end zone, and another where he found a crease between the corner and safety to bring in a touchdown. In the same practice, he also hauled in a 35-yard catch along the left sideline. During the final practice of fall camp on Aug. 21, he created separation for what would have been a 60-yard reception. Dean Engram: Engram moved over to receiver from corner during the spring and the strides he's made showed up all throughout fall camp. Playing often in the slot, moving from nickel corner in the past, he became a favorite target for Chase Wolf and Graham Mertz. "I always joke around with Dean-o because obviously he played nickel. He knows how he was attacking his man," Mertz said. "So for him it’s like a little cheat code knowing how that guy is going to play him and knowing how he can take advantage of that. He does a great job of reading body language, dropping his weight, being nice and shifty. It’s a really cool thing to see a DB move over to receiver and know all of that." Running with the second team during fall camp, Engram also saw the field with the first team for a solid amount of reps. He often rotated, along with Allen and Keontez Lewis, as the second or third receiver in a formation. His short area quickness and natural ball skills should serve him well.

STOCK DOWN

Keontez Lewis: Transferring in from UCLA during the offseason, there was optimism for Lewis to come in and climb up the depth chart. While he can still make an impact and be a key part of the offense, the sophomore, for the most part, was quiet during fall camp. "K-Lew has speed, length, just super athletic," Dike said in the spring. "He's provided us somebody who comes in and works every single day and just new dimension. It's rare to have someone that's that big and can run like that so I think he's going to be really good for us."

In fall camp, we saw a glimpse of that when he caught a 45-yard pass from Chase Wolf going down the right sideline and won a 50-50 ball. It is worth noting that when the team went through a full scrimmage period, Lewis was the kick returner with the first team and looks to be the starter there with Stephan Bracey Jr. still sidelined. Stephan Bracey Jr.: Speaking of Bracey Jr., the junior receiver was out for the duration of fall camp with an undisclosed injury. When speaking with head coach Paul Chryst, he did not provide a timeline for his return. As part of a young group at receiver looking to take the next step in their game, Bracey Jr. projected to be a part of the competition for snaps. Sidelined throughout fall camp, he missed valuable reps in practice. At the very least he would have provided a spark on special teams as the kick returner. His athleticism and speed was on full display on the opening kickoff against Nebraska that he returned for a touchdown.

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE THE SEASON OPENER

How many more different looks are they given in Bobby Engram's offense? The hope with Engram coming on is he will add something to the passing attack. During fall camp, players - receivers specifically - spoke of more balance and opportunity for receivers. With a real game now just nine days away, what does the offense look like with the receivers and passing attack in mind? "It’s bringing a little more balance, a little more opportunity to the wide receiver room, so I think that’s great for us in the wide receiver room," Dike said of the offense under Engram. "Obviously we have a great running back room, great o-line, but at the end of the day if teams are stacking the box, we want to make them pay. Have to wait until Sep. 3 for all the secrets to come out, but I think it’s going to be really good for our team. I think we can be a really dangerous offense."

PROJECTED POSITIONAL DEPTH

Projected Running Back Depth Chart Player HT/WT Eligibility Chimere DIke 6-1, 195 Third year Skyler Bell 6-0, 190 Second year Markus Allen 6-1, 211 Second year Dean Engram 5-9, 170 Fourth year Keontez Lewis 6-2, 190 Second year Vinny Anthony Jr. 5-9, 192 First year