QUICK RECAP

Tight ends Hayden Rucci (87) and Clay Cundiff. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Maybe the largest void to fill this season will be the one left by Jake Ferguson at tight end. After starting at that spot the last three years and being a consistent part of the offense, the Wisconsin native is now on the Dallas Cowboys. At the end of fall camp, it appears new position coach Chris Haering should have pass-catching options in Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach, as well as a strong in-line blocker with Hayden Rucci leading the room.

STOCK UP

Handful of reliable options: Looking to replace the void left by Ferguson, Wisconsin should have a solid trio who can contribute at the position. Throughout fall camp, the first up at tight end was a consistent rotation between a top three of Hayden Rucci, Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach. "I always say this. I think not as many people noticed because Ferg he was always in the spotlight, but me, Clay (Cundiff), Hayden (Rucci), Jaylan (Franklin), we’ve all started and played 100s of snaps at tight end throughout the years," Eschenbach told BadgerBlitz.com. "So I think we’ve really got a crew of veterans that actually know what they’re doing more than people may think because we just haven't had as much of an opportunity. But I’m really confident in everyone that we’ll be able to keep things rolling." With that top three in mind, each had a handful of moments where they flashed and showed promise during camp. Rucci, who has often found the field as a blocker, flashed some improvement as a pass catcher, while Cundiff and Eschenbach each had some receptions for 15-plus yards during open sessions. Health: Fall camp didn't get off a great start in terms of having a healthy tight end room. But exiting camp, the group is in good shape, for the most part. Aside from an injury to Cam Large, one he suffered during the first fall camp practice on Aug. 3, the tight end room should enter the season in tact. The position group could not catch a break during the 2021 season. At different points last fall, the unit was down either Rucci, Cundiff, Eschenbach, Large or Cole Dakovich. With multiple people needed to replace Ferguson, it appears Haering will have a relatively healthy group.

STOCK DOWN

Ceiling for what the group can provide: Coming into fall camp there likely wasn't much expected from the tight ends in terms of big plays or consistent production. And after fall camp, the expectation doesn't change. From the practices that were available for reporters to take in, the tight ends didn't pop often or make many noteworthy big plays. The top three are all sound and should add something on Saturdays, making for a solid floor in terms of production. But the group didn't leave an impression that they can necessarily be game-changers.

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE THE SEASON OPENER

Can Graham Mertz have a solid safety valve at tight end this season? At the top of the list of attributes that Ferguson brought with him was consistency. The three-year starter caught a pass in 47 consecutive games, good for a school record. Can Eschenbach or Cundiff become a consistent target on a check-down or as someone who can come through on a 3rd and 6 or 3rd and 8? Time will tell during the 2022 season.

