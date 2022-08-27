MADISON - Following the conclusion of fall camp, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and where they stand with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up. We'll wrap up our defensive overviews by breaking down the defensive line, which figures to be a mix of new and familiar faces. RELATED: QUARTERBACKS | SAFETIES | RUNNING BACKS I INSIDE LINEBACKERS | WIDE RECEIVERS | CORNERBACKS |

QUICK RECAP

Nose tackle Keeanu Benton is poised to be a star for Wisconsin this season. (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin is hoping the defensive line can once again be a strength of the team in 2022, and much of that hope falls on Keeanu Benton. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound nose tackle will once again anchor the defensive line, except he'll be missing a few familiar faces in the room with him. Isaiah Mullens and his 338 snaps last season return to start next to him, but Matt Henningson will no longer line on Benton's other side. That spot will be filled by the redshirt junior, Rodas Johnson. In a 3-4 defense, defensive linemen can often be afterthoughts, bodies to eat up blockers and let the linebackers make plays. Not in Madison. The standard is exceptionally high for everyone in defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's defense, and the defensive line is no anomaly. Mullens and Johnson should more than hold their own, but senior year Benton is the main attraction.

STOCK UP

James Thompson Jr.: The starting defensive line was consistent throughout fall camp, consisting of Benton at nose tackle, flanked by Mullens and Johnson at defensive end. Those will be your Week 1starters, and not much is up for debate. The real intrigue at the position came when the second and third teams started to rotate in. That's when the competition began. Thompson, a redshirt sophomore from Cincinnati, stood out amongst the backups at defensive line. He consistently made is presence known, separating himself from the pack of the backup front seven. At the last practice of fall camp especially, Thompson was everywhere. He had several big tackles for loss, including one on Chez Mellusi, engulfing him in the backfield. Thompson was the sixth defensive lineman up by snap count last season, and he could easily move up to fourth this year. The starting trio is essentially set in stone, but injuries and other setbacks happen throughout the season. It wouldn't be surprising to see Thompson earn a few starts should the situation arise. Rodas Johnson's leadership: Going into his first year as a full-time starter, Johnson is truly embracing his role. He's been one of the most vocal players on the field during fall practices. He could frequently been heard yelling words of encouragement or constructive criticism (trash talk). During breaks and transitions between periods, Johnson usually filled the downtime with some playful banter. "The No.1 thing about Rodas is how hard he works," Leonhard said. "He's a high energy guy that plays extremely fast and twitchy...as a coach you just love the passion he plays with, the energy he plays with. When he's hot, he's on, he's a big problem for teams. He's definitely (made) a big improvement, and he sees opportunity." Johnson will get that opportunity to line up as a starter for the first time come Sept. 3. With the already charismatic Benton, and how vocal Johnson has been, the defensive line could have some big personalities and locker room leaders in 2022.

STOCK DOWN

Tommy Brunner/Isaac Townsend: Admittedly, it's difficult to make waves at your position when the starting jobs are essentially locked in, and not much is up for grabs past that. Still, it was disappointing to see the redshirt juniors Brunner and Townsend not make much of an impression during fall camp. Instead, it was younger players from more recent recruiting cycles making an impact. Curt Neal, the true freshman from North Carolina, frequently ran with the twos as a run-plugging nose tackle. The aforementioned Thompson Jr. showed promise as a playmaker. As did Ben Barten, who should be a second-teamer in the regular season. Brunner and Townsend didn't necessarily squander an opportunity, but they didn't do much to help themselves depth-chart wise, and may soon be passed by younger players if they haven't already.

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE THE SEASON OPENER

Will Benton live up to his potential? Everyone around the Badgers program knows what he can do physically, and how sharp his football mind is. The former wrestler has been a staple of the defense, but he hasn't produced the dominant numbers to back up his physical traits. Last season, Benton had 17 tackles, two sacks and seven quarterback hits. He did register 21 pressures, by far the most from a Wisconsin defensive linemen in 2021. Now, Benton should be focused on turning those pressures into splash plays, the sacks, forced fumbles and massive hits everyone knows he's capable of. 2021 Benton was a rock solid defensive lineman. If he taps into his potential, he could be one of the nation's best in 2022.

PROJECTED POSITIONAL DEPTH