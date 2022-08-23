Post-Fall Camp Position Overview: Wisconsin Badgers Safeties

MADISON - Following the conclusion of fall camp, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and where they stand with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up. We'll open our defensive overviews with a look at the safeties, one of many positions on the defense seeing significant turnover.

QUICK RECAP

John Torchio is the most experienced player in Jim Leonhard's safety room. (Jake Kocorowski)

Safety was a position of concern, depth-wise, heading into fall camp. With the most experienced returning player, John Torchio, wearing a non-contact jersey for most practices, those concerns haven't exactly been alleviated. But while safety doesn't look as deep as some positions on defense, the talent is there to avoid a drop-off, production-wise, despite the need to replace both starters from a year ago, Scott Nelson and Colin Wilder. Next to Torchio, sophomore Hunter Wohler has been seeing the majority of snaps with the first team. That duo should be your starting tandem come Sept. 3, with the option to rotate in guys like Kamo'i Latu, Preston Zachman, Titus Toler and Austin Brown, who have looked promising in their backup reps.

STOCK UP

Hunter Wohler: When presumed starter Travian Blaylock went down in the spring with an ACL injury, a few things happened: One, serious concern began to set in about the depth at safety, prompting Wisconsin to pursue a transfer to bolster their depth. That transfer ended up being Latu, who has done just that. Two, Wohler, a former four-star safety from Muskego, was thrust into a starting role. Wohler played special teams last season, along with some relief work on defense here and there. Now, the sophomore is in line to be a full-time starter. "It’s definitely been an adjustment, stepping in and working with the older guys, the ones," Wohler told BadgerBlitz.com. "It’s been good just playing the game I love, playing the game I’ve known since I’ve been growing up." Wohler, who is one of the highest-touted safeties from Wisconsin in the Internet recruiting era, has looked the part in fall camp. His instincts stand out immediately, and he's been around the ball more often than not. He's played both in the box and in the back end, and even registered a "sack" as a pass-rusher in team sessions last week. Wohler has 'breakout' written all over him. Overall depth: Jim Leonhard can breathe — his former position isn't as thin as it once was, or at least was perceived to be. It's still rather top-heavy, as Torchio and Wohler are the only guys that have meaningful Big Ten experience. But there appears to be a solid group of players behind the two projected starters, starting with the Utah transfer Latu. He's in line to be the third safety, and has been getting a solid amount of work with the first team. Behind him, Preston Zachman and Brown look like serviceable depth. Zachman has made the most of his opportunities, getting a red-zone interception in team sessions in one practice open to the media. Brown, the true freshman, has been as high as second team. Would Leonhard feel comfortable if he had to trot out true freshman Cade Yacamelli against C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes? Probably not. But in general, the Badgers should feel much better about their safety depth at the conclusion of fall camp.

STOCK DOWN

Clean bill of health: The safety room still can't seem to catch a break injury-wise. In fall camp, Torchio was the latest victim. To be clear, Torchio is expected to be full-go by the season opener. But the fifth-year senior was banged up for much of camp, wearing the yellow non-contact jersey. Towards the end of camp, he was reinstated in team drills, but in the beginning he was limited to individual work. Again, the Badgers expect Torchio to be ready for the season, but not getting to work with the first team and partake in live tackling hurts how Leonhard can evaluate his group.

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE THE SEASON OPENER

The health of the group could be a reasonable choice here, because even though they should be healthy, we simply won't know until the season starts. The bigger question, though, is what will the rotation at safety look like, if there is one at all? Does Leonhard feel confident enough in guys like Zachman and Brown to give them meaningful playing time? The starting duo isn't up for debate, but who gets to see the field after that? Latu, who has seen the most first-team reps besides Torchio and Wohler, will likely rotate in as needed. But will Leonhard go deeper down the depth chart besides in dire situations? FCS Illinois State, the Badgers' weakest opponent, will offer a good indication of how comfortable the defensive coordinator is with the room.

PROJECTED POSITIONAL DEPTH

Projected Safety Depth Chart Free Safety Strong Safety Hunter Wohler (SO | 6-2, 210) John Torchio (5TH-SR | 6-1, 211) Kamo'i Latu (JR | 6-0, 195) Preston Zachman (R-SO | 6-1, 208) Titus Toler (R-JR | 5-11, 195) Austin Brown (FR | 6-1, 204)