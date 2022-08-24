Post-Fall Camp Position Overview: Wisconsin Badgers Running Backs

Next up is a look at the Wisconsin running backs and where things stand in Al Johnson 's room.

MADISON - Following the conclusion of fall camp, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and where they stand with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up.

Wisconsin has maintained a strong rushing attack throughout the years and the performance from the running backs in fall camp gives every indication that the Badgers should remain elite in that aspect. Isaac Guerendo and Chez Mellusi exceeded expectations after returning from injuries, making way for what should a deep and talented group. Sophomore Braelon Allen should be one of the better backs in the country this fall.

Health creating depth: There were legit questions coming into fall camp about whether Mellusi and Guerendo would be good to go and able to fully participate in fall camp. With Mellusi making his way back from an ACL injury and Guerendo a Lisfranc tear, the pair were full go from the start of camp.

The returns for Mellusi were especially encouraging given he was just over nine months removed from suffering the torn ACL against Rutgers back on Nov. 6. The senior showed to be all the way back from the injury and displayed no signs of a player who had gone through a serious injury. Mellusi's burst was on full display and he looked smooth working through the tackles and finding creases.

With the trio healthy, the balance should serve to help keep Allen fresh throughout the season. Carrying the load during a seven-game win streak, the wear and tear resulted in a 47-yard performance in the regular season finale against Minnesota.

“Out of all the games I missed,” Mellusi said, “that was probably the most difficult for me to watch on the couch.”

"With Chez and Isaac back, we’re all going to help each other out a lot picking up each other’s reps," Allen added. "When someone might be tired, just tap the helmet of another guy who can get the job done to go in. I think we can all play off of each other. It’s great to have them back. They’ve been playing very well throughout camp, so I’m excited to see them out there for sure."

Isaac Guerendo: As for Guerendo, his performance during fall camp was just as impressive. Throughout open sessions, the senior showed off ways he can contribute in multiple ways in the backfield.

"He’s the fastest guy on the team," Allen said of his teammate. "He’s definitely a guy to watch out for when he’s in there. He’s a powerful guy, too, so he can get in there in between the tackles, but when he gets outside it’s over. He can catch passes really well, run routes really well, so I think he’s just another great all-around back."

During an open practice where Allen did not participate, Guerendo took full advantage of the additional reps with the first team. He could be credited with a trio of runs that would have been good for 15 yards or more. The chunk plays can be attributed to improvement between the tackles as a runner. During another practice, Guerendo hauled in a pair of receptions, including a short dump off where he juked inside linebacker Tate Grass before taking it up field.

The break-away ability is still there with Guerendo, of course. His speed adds a different element to the punishing style of Allen and agility of Mellusi. His improvement makes for a trio of capable backs in the room.