MADISON - Following the conclusion of fall camp, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and where they stand with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up. We'll continue our defensive overviews by breaking down the outside linebackers, a position that continues to look deeper and deeper.

QUICK RECAP

Nick Herbig (19) and C.J. Goetz.

Outside linebacker, one of the top playmaking positions in coordinator Jim Leonhard's defense, looks locked and loaded as the season draws near. Nick Herbig, the pass-rush specialist who also excels at snuffing out the ball, is back and ready to wreck more havoc on the Big Ten than ever before. He's the clear headliner of the group, and should also be one of the best pass-rushers in the country when all is said and done. Herbig has set lofty goals for himself, and he's perhaps the most critical part of the Badgers' defense. Behind him, Wisconsin has a mix of experience and youth. Fifth-year senior C.J. Goetz figures to line up alongside Herbig as the starting duo. Redshirt freshman Darryl Peterson has been making a case for serious snaps as well in fall camp, while other younger players like T.J. Bollers and Kaden Johnson have showed plenty of promise. Overall, this is one of Wisconsin's deepest positions on defense.

STOCK UP

Darryl Peterson: Outside linebackers coach Bobby April has been pretty consistent in his distribution of first-team reps — the first few always went to Herbig and Goetz at practices open to the media. Peterson, however, has been hot on their trail. The Akron, Ohio native saw plenty of work with the first-team this fall, and there's no reason to expect that not to carry over to the season. Last season, Peterson played the fifth-most snaps in the outside linebacker room and was buried on the depth chart. His most action came against Rutgers in a blowout win, where he played 18 snaps and registered one tackle. With the offseason he's had, Peterson has a great chance to go from playing garbage time to crunch time.

"I wanted to be a better pass-rusher," Peterson told BadgerBlitz.com of his offseason work. "I wanted to get better with my footwork and hand technique...I wanna be great, man. I take pride in just working hard." The hard work looks like it's about to pay off for Peterson. He'll get a chance to play opposite Herbig, who demands the offense's attention. That's good for any pass-rusher. Peterson has put himself in a great position to play serious rotational snaps, if not start a few contests. C.J. Goetz: Throughout fall camp, Goetz was consistently running with the first team. This wasn't a massive surprise for the fifth-year senior, who received the third-most snaps last season behind Herbig and Noah Burks. Still, the talent at outside linebacker runs deep, and Goetz held firm to his spot throughout fall camp. Yes, Peterson was part of the mix, too, but that said more about the play of Peterson than it did of Goetz. Along with Herbig, the three should form an exciting trio.

STOCK DOWN

Aaron Witt: Witt hasn't played since 2020, when he forced a fumble against Wake Forest in the Dukes Mayo Bowl. Fall practices would've been a great opportunity to prove his worth and climb the depth chart. Instead, he was sidelined for the entirety of camp. Witt's leg injury kept him from competing in the fall, and with those lost reps likely went any chance of playing meaningfully this season. It's a tough break for Witt, as injuries will once again force him to watch from the sidelines.

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE THE SEASON OPENER

Who will step up alongside Herbig? Yes, he's a proven quarterback hunter, but he needs a partner in crime. Last season, Noah Burks logged five sacks and 24 total pressures. Serviceable numbers, to be sure, but numbers that can also certainly be improved on. And yes, Goetz has been that guy by all indications. But will he maintain his hold on the starting job? Will he get surpassed by a young, hungry talent like Peterson? What if another young player emerges and starts threatening for snaps, like the highly-touted Bollers? Herbig might be the most surefire thing on this Badgers roster. The competition to see who emerges opposite him has been fun to watch, and April has done a tremendous job preparing this group. Goetz will likely be the Week 1 starter. Pencil that in tentatively.

