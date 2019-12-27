Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we conclude with a look at the defensive backs. QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB |

Quick Breakdown

Hunter Wohler (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

This spring at cornerback, everyone is expected to return from one of the deeper position groups on the roster. Caesar Williams, Faion Hicks and Rashad Wildgoose separated from the pack this fall, but Deron Harrell, Donte Burton, Travian Blaylock, Alex Smith, Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams are all ready to compete for time. The Badgers signed Max Lofy earlier this month and will likely look for one or two more scholarship corners in the junior cycle. Like cornerback, the entire position group at safety should be back this spring. That includes 2019 starters Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson, along with Collin Wilder, John Torchio, Tyler Mais, Madison Cone and Titus Toler. Scott Nelson, who started in Week 1 against South Florida, will likely be held out of this spring as he recovers from a leg injury. The Badgers did not sign a safety in the 2020 class but recently picked up a huge commitment from four-star in-state junior Hunter Wohler. Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen, a standout in the 2021 class, is expected to follow suit on Jan. 20.



Class of 2021 DB needs: 3/4 | Class of 2021 DB commits: 1

The first in-state prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2021 class, Hunter Wohler recently committed to UW over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Ohio State. The four-star safety is a two-time all-state selection and was named the 2019 WFCA defensive player of the year. "I actually called coach (Paul) Chryst on Thursday," Wohler told BadgerBlitz.com. "I kept it pretty low-key because I wanted to tell my family first. But he was super excited and he can't wait to get to work. "His message was that it's time to win a championship and do something Wisconsin hasn't done before. I fully believe in that statement." Wohler, a Rivals250 prospect, helped Muskego win a second straight Division 1 state title this past fall. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was the lead contact in his recruitment. "He's (Leonhard) one of the big reasons for my commitment," Wohler said. "He knows the position in and out and how to coach guys based on their talent and skill. I just want to learn from the best and I think Coach Leonhard is one of the best. I can't wait to get to work with him." Wohler, who also competes in basketball and track at Muskego, is the fifth in-state commit in the junior cycle for UW, along with JP Benzschawel, Ayo Adebogun, Loyal Crawford and Jackson Acker.

Top Targets