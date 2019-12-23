News More News
2019-12-23

Positional recruit snapshot: 2021 wide receivers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with an early look at the wide receivers.

QBs | RB | TE |

Quick Breakdown

Jaylin Noel
Jaylin Noel (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Wisconsin has built up a good amount of talent at receiver over the last handful of classes, but some big turnover is scheduled to hit the position at the end of the 2020 season. After the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 against Oregon, five players - Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, Quintez Cephus (could also declare early for the NFL draft), Adam Krumholz and Jack Dunn - will head into their senior seasons. Behind them sits a lot of unproven talent. The Badgers signed three receivers in 2020 - Isaac Smith, Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler - and could probably get away with two in the junior cycle.

Expected Wisconsin Wide Receivers on Projected 2020 Spring Roster
Player Eligibility  Player (continued) Eligibility 

Danny Davis

Senior

Taj Mustapha

Redshirt sophomore

Kendric Pryor

Redshirt senior

A.J. Abbott

Redshirt sophomore

*Adam Krumholz

Redshirt senior

*Mike Gregorie

Redshirt sophomore

Jack Dunn

Redshirt senior

*Jordan DiBendetto

Redshirt freshman

Quintez Cephus

Redshirt senior

*Cameron Phillips

Redshirt freshman

Cade Green

Redshirt junior

Stephan Bracey

Redshirt freshman

Emmet Perry

Redshirt junior

*Copper Nelson

Redshirt freshman

Aron Cruickshank

Junior

**Chimere Dike

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on / Indicated early enrollee from 2020 class

Class of 2021 WR needs: 2 | Class of 2021 WR commits: 0

