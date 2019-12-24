News More News
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with an early look at the offensive linemen.

Quick Breakdown

Riley Mahlman
Riley Mahlman (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

On the interior, starting guards David Moorman and Jason Erdmann are set to play their final game at UW in the Rose Bowl. Redshirt junior Tyler Biadasz, who is a strong candidate to enter the NFL draft, is expected to do the same. This spring, Kayden Lyles, Josh Seltzner, Michael Furtney and Joe Tippmann are expected to fight for the open jobs at both guards spots and center. Joe Rudolph could also bump starting right tackle Logan Bruss inside to guard, if needed.

At tackle, Cole Van Lanen and Bruss are expected back this spring, with Tyler Beach, who played in all 13 games the past two seasons, also in the mix. The group is rounded out by Aaron Vopal a former defensive end, highly-touted 2019 signee Logan Brown and 2020 early enrollee Jack Nelson.

The future of the offensive line is also a bit more clear in comparison to other positions. The staff has commitments from JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman in the 2021 class, with in-state standouts Carson Hinzman and Joe Brunner already holding offers in the following cycle.

Wisconsin Offensive Linemen on Projected 2020 Spring Roster
Player  Eligibility  Player Eligibility 

Cole Van Lanen

Redshirt senior

*Andrew Lyons

Redshirt sophomore

Aaron Vopal

Redshirt junior

Michael Furtney

Redshirt sophomore

Logan Bruss

Redshirt junior

Logan Brown

Redshirt freshman

Kayden Lyles

Redshirt junior

Joe Tippmann

Redshirt freshman

Josh Seltzner

Redshirt junior

*Logan O'Brien

Redshirt freshman

Tyler Beach

Redshirt junior

**Jack Nelson

Freshman

*Blake Smithback

Redshirt junior

**Dylan Barrett

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on | **Indicated early enrollee from the 2020 class

Class of 2021 OL needs: 3 | Class of 2021 OL commits: 2

