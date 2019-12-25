Positional recruit snapshot: 2021 defensive linemen
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with an early look at the defensive linemen.
Quick Breakdown
Next spring, Wisconsin is expected to bring back its entire defensive end group minus reserve David Pfaff. The Badgers signed Cade McDonald and James Thompson during the early signing period and will likely look to target two more in 2021.
On the interior, true freshman Keeanu Benton had an excellent season with sophomore Bryson Williams limited due to injury. Those two (though Williams will likely be held out of camp) will be the only defensive tackles on the spring roster with Gunnar Roberge set to take part in his final game on Jan 1. Is this a cause for concern, especially after going without a scholarship nose guard in 2020? Not necessarily, considering freshmen Rodas Johnson (6-foot-2, 293) and Gio Paez (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) could bump inside, if needed. Signing a tackle in the junior cycle, though, is a necessity.
|Player (DE)
|Eligibility
|Player (DT)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
Junior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
|
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
Class of 2021 DL needs: 3 | Class of 2021 OL commits: 0
