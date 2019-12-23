Christmas came early for Wisconsin, which secured a commitment from junior safety Hunter Wohler on Monday evening. "I was up there last Saturday and I talked to some of the coaches and players," Wohler told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got to see the facilities a bit more and I got a better feel for the whole program. I also got to talk to some of the players, which was helpful. "It just felt like the right fit for me. It felt like home."

Hunter Wohler (Jon McNamara/BadgerBlitz.com)

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior, Wohler chose the Badgers over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Ohio State. The four-star prospect is commit No. 8 for UW in the 2021 class. "I actually called coach (Paul) Chryst on Thursday," Wohler, a two-time all-state selection, said. "I kept it pretty low-key because I wanted to tell my family first. But he was super excited and he can't wait to get to work. "His message was that it's time to win a championship and do something Wisconsin hasn't done before. I fully believe in that statement."