News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-26 07:36:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 linebackers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with an early look at the linebackers.

QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL |

Quick Breakdown

Bryan Sanborn
Bryan Sanborn (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)

Starters Chris Orr and Zack Baun are gearing up to play their final game at Wisconsin, and spring camp will be a big opportunity for a handful of players to compete and replace them with the No. 1 defense. Both inside and outside linebacker look a little thin on paper heading into the off-season, but the staff did a great job of filling the cupboards with six signees (three inside, three outside) in the 2020 class. Additionally, top targets Bryan Sanborn and Ayo Adebogun have already committed in the junior cycle.

Expected Wisconsin Linebackers on 2020 Spring Roster
Player (Inside) Eligibility  Player (Outisde) Eligibility 

*Mike Maskalunas

Redshirt senior

Christian Bell

Redshirt senior

Jack Sanborn

Junior

Noah Burks

Redshirt senior

Leo Chenal

Sophomore

Izayah Green-May

Redshirt junior

*Marty Strey

Redshirt sophomore

Jaylan Franklin

Redshirt sophomore

*Jacob Heyroth

Redshirt sophomore

Spencer Lytle

Redshirt freshman

Maema Njongmeta

Redshirt freshman

**Nick Herbig

Freshman

*Jackson Kollath

Redshirt freshman



**Preston Zachman

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on / **Indicates expected early enrollee

Class of 2021 LB needs: 4/5 | Class of 2021 LB commits: 2

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}