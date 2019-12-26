Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 linebackers
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with an early look at the linebackers.
Quick Breakdown
Starters Chris Orr and Zack Baun are gearing up to play their final game at Wisconsin, and spring camp will be a big opportunity for a handful of players to compete and replace them with the No. 1 defense. Both inside and outside linebacker look a little thin on paper heading into the off-season, but the staff did a great job of filling the cupboards with six signees (three inside, three outside) in the 2020 class. Additionally, top targets Bryan Sanborn and Ayo Adebogun have already committed in the junior cycle.
|Player (Inside)
|Eligibility
|Player (Outisde)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Junior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
|
|
Freshman
Class of 2021 LB needs: 4/5 | Class of 2021 LB commits: 2
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news