Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with an early look at the running backs.

Quick Breakdown

Loyal Crawford (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Wisconsin is still waiting on decisions from Jalen Berger and Kevontre Bradford in the 2020 class. With that, we'll know more about the future of the tailback position in February during the late signing period. On the current roster, Bradrick Shaw and, almost certainly, Jonathan Taylor will play their final game at UW in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Garrett Groshek is expected to return as the veteran of tailback group that also includes Nakia Watson, Hunter Johnson, Isaac Guerendo, Brady Schipper and Julius Davis. At fullback, all three players from the current group - Mason Stokke, John Chenal and Quan Easterling - are expected back this spring.

Class of 2021 RB needs: 2 | Class of 2021 RB commits: 1/2