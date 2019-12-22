News More News
Positional recruit snapshot: 2021 tight ends

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with an early look at the tight ends.

Quick Breakdown

Louis Hansen
Louis Hansen (Rivals.com)

To address needed depth, Mickey Turner signed two scholarship tight ends in back-to-back classes: Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci in 2019, along with Cam Large and Cole Dakovich in 2020. With Cormac Sampson's emergence this fall, the Badgers may not have to do that again in 2021, though it is certainly a possibility with three players - Luke Benzschawel, Seth Currens and Gabe Lloyd - going into their senior season. Jake Ferguson may also test the NFL waters after his redshirt junior season.

Wisconsin's Expected Tight Ends on Projected 2020 Spring Roster
Player Eligibility  High school star ranking

Luke Benzschawel

Redshirt senior

*Gabe Lloyd

Redshirt senior

Seth Currens

Redshirt senior

Jake Ferguson

Redshirt junior

*Coy Wanner

Redshirt junior

*Jack Eschenbach

Redshirt sophomore

Cormac Sampson

Redshirt sophomore

Clay Cundiff

Redshirt freshman

Hayden Rucci

Redshirt freshman

**Cam Large

Freshman
*Indicates preferred walk-on / **Indicates expected early enrollee from 2020 class

Class of 2021 TE needs: 1/2 | Class of 2021 TE commits: 0

