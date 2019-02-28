Note: This is not an exclusive list as the UW coaching staff is involved with a number of prospects from Kansas and Missouri.

With momentum riding high in the two states, here's a look at five prospects from the "Mo-Kan" area who are serious options for UW in the 2020 class.

The states of Missouri and Kansas certainly haven't been hotspots for Wisconsin in past recruiting classes. But in 2019, the Badgers landed three players from the territory in four-star quarterback Graham Mertz , three-star tight end Clay Cundiff and three-star outside linebacker Skyler Meyers .

Reggie Love, a four-star prospect from Missouri, is arguably Wisconsin's top target at running back in the 2020 class. He recently included the Badgers in his top seven, but new scholarships could shake up his recruitment. That initial group included UW, along with Illinois, Notre Dame, TCU, Nebraska, Purdue and Kentucky.

“I’m just evaluating and then cutting the list down,” Love told Rivals.com. “I’ve learned a lot about some more schools and have built relationships with more coaches, so my top schools might change. I’m looking forward to cutting down the list and making a decision.”

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound prospect was in Madison last July.

"The visit was great," Love told BadgerBlitz.com. "I saw a lot of the campus and I got to speak with a couple coaches about me and the program.

"There were great vibes at Wisconsin. They let me know that they are going to run the ball like they always do, and that my style of play fits the type of offense they run."