On the Map: Five Ohio targets to watch
Ohio has also been a popular location for the Wisconsin coaching staff on the recruiting front, and the 2020 class is no different.
With a strong presence already in Ohio, here's a look at five prospects from the Buckeye State who are serious options for the Badgers in this cycle.
Note: This is not an exclusive list as the UW coaching staff is involved with a number of prospects from Ohio.
The feeling is that if Ohio State doesn't offer Jaheim Thomas, other schools, such as Wisconsin, have good shot at landing the four-star outside linebacker. The coaching staff is working to get the 6-foot-5, 218-pound prospect on campus for a visit this spring. Thomas also has scholarships from Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Tennessee, among others.
"I want to go to a school where I'm going to play early," Thomas told Rivals.com. "I'd rather not really have to wait."
