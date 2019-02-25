Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

On the Map: Five Ohio targets to watch

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Ohio has also been a popular location for the Wisconsin coaching staff on the recruiting front, and the 2020 class is no different.

With a strong presence already in Ohio, here's a look at five prospects from the Buckeye State who are serious options for the Badgers in this cycle.

Note: This is not an exclusive list as the UW coaching staff is involved with a number of prospects from Ohio.

On the Map: Michigan | On the Map: Illinois | On the Map: Indiana | On the Map: New England |

The feeling is that if Ohio State doesn't offer Jaheim Thomas, other schools, such as Wisconsin, have good shot at landing the four-star outside linebacker. The coaching staff is working to get the 6-foot-5, 218-pound prospect on campus for a visit this spring. Thomas also has scholarships from Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Tennessee, among others.

"I want to go to a school where I'm going to play early," Thomas told Rivals.com. "I'd rather not really have to wait."

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}