Note: This is not an exclusive list as the UW coaching staff is involved with a number of prospects from New England.

With recruiting momentum picking up steam along the upper Atlantic Coast, here's a look at five prospects from New England who are serious options for the Badgers in this cycle.

Currently, Wisconsin's top two options at the quarterback position in the 2020 class hail from the New England region - Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Wisconsin has to like where it stands with Tyler Van Dyke, a four-star quarterback from Connecticut, heading into the spring. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior, who has been in close contact with position coach Jon Budmayr, was most recently on campus in December.

"The Wisconsin visit went very well," Van Dyke told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was able to attend their practice Friday morning and I love the way they competed during practice. I spent the whole day with Coach Budmayr and also spent a lot of time with Coach Chryst. We just talked a lot of football and how my style of play fits their style."

"I have a really good relationship with coach Budmayr. We have got to know each other a lot this past year and our relationship keeps getting stronger. Him and Coach (Paul) Chryst told me that they love my style of play and said that I would be the right fit for them. The city of Madison stood out to me a lot. I loved the atmosphere and what it had to offer."

Van Dyke, who passed for close to 2,000 yards with 14 touchdowns as a junior, has talked about making a decision this spring but is not locked into a timetable. He also has scholarships from Boston College, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Michigan, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Vanderbilt, among others.

"Wisconsin is definitely one of my top schools, but I’m still keeping all my options open as of now," Van Dyke said. "I’m definitely visiting more schools soon, just not sure which ones, yet."