Four-star RB Reggie Love feels "great vibes" at Wisconsin
With the recruiting dead period now complete, the Wisconsin coaching wasted little time in getting one of their top targets in the 2020 class on campus.
Tuesday, the Badgers hosted four-star running back Reggie Love, one of nine tailbacks UW has offered so far in the junior cycle.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news