Four-star RB Reggie Love feels "great vibes" at Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With the recruiting dead period now complete, the Wisconsin coaching wasted little time in getting one of their top targets in the 2020 class on campus.

Tuesday, the Badgers hosted four-star running back Reggie Love, one of nine tailbacks UW has offered so far in the junior cycle.

L7qq1fpzakjlvtfrq72m
Reggie Love
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
