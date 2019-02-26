On the Map: Five California targets to watch
Wisconsin signed two players from St. John Bosco in California - Spencer Lytle and Titus Toler - in the 2019 recruiting class, and the staff has been active at the powerhouse high school in California in the junior cycle and beyond.
With momentum picking up in California, here's a look at five prospects from the Golden State who are serious options for the Badgers in this class.
Note: This is not an exclusive list as the UW coaching staff is involved with a number of prospects from California.
Mark Redman, one of the top tight ends in the country, picked up an offer from Wisconsin during an unofficial visit in January. Getting him back on campus, though, will be difficult, as the four-star prospect has offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, UCLA, USC and Washington, among others.
