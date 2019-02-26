Wisconsin signed two players from St. John Bosco in California - Spencer Lytle and Titus Toler - in the 2019 recruiting class, and the staff has been active at the powerhouse high school in California in the junior cycle and beyond.

With momentum picking up in California, here's a look at five prospects from the Golden State who are serious options for the Badgers in this class.

Note: This is not an exclusive list as the UW coaching staff is involved with a number of prospects from California.

On the Map: Michigan | On the Map: Illinois | On the Map: Indiana | On the Map: New England | On the Map: Ohio |