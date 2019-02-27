On the Map: Five Wisconsin targets to watch
In-state recruiting has been the backbone of the Wisconsin football program, a tradition started by Barry Alvarez and carried on over the last 30 years.
With five commitments already from inside the state, here's a look at five prospects from the Badger State who are serious options for UW in the 2020 class.
Note: This is not an exclusive list as the UW coaching staff is involved with a number of prospects from Wisconsin. This list also does not include current commits Ben Barten, Trey Wedig, Chimere Dike, Cole Dakovich or Jack Nelson.
This was a tough pick, as the 2020 in-state offensive line class is extremely deep in comparison to recent years. Evan Buss, Gunnar Kilen, Braden Doyle, Tanor Bortolini, Tyler Pitcel and Adam Vandervest already have offers from other Division programs, but we're going with Sean Timmis from Marquette University. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound junior already has offers from Air Force, Columbia and Illinois State and visited Wisconsin for a junior day in January.
"The feedback was great," Timmis told BadgerBlitz.com. "I checked in with Coach (Chris) Haering and just caught up about school. Then I talked to Coach (Joe) Rudolph and he said he really liked the work I was putting in and he can’t wait to get back down to Marquette to see me. I also got a chance to check in with Coach (Paul) Chryst."
It's likely Rudolph will try and get all the in-state linemen to camp this summer to determine if another offer needs to be extended.
Timmis, an all-conference selection, helped Marquette to a 12-1 finish in 2018.
