Wisconsin has signed one prospect from Indiana - Isaac Guerendo (2018 and Joe Tippmann (2019) - in the last two recruiting classes and the staff has been much more active recently in the state on the recruiting front.

With recruiting momentum picking up steam in Indiana, here's a look at five prospects from the The Hoosier State who are serious options for the Badgers in this cycle.

Note: This is not an exclusive list as the UW coaching staff is involved with a number of prospects from Indiana.

