On the Map: Five Indiana targets to watch
Wisconsin has signed one prospect from Indiana - Isaac Guerendo (2018 and Joe Tippmann (2019) - in the last two recruiting classes and the staff has been much more active recently in the state on the recruiting front.
With recruiting momentum picking up steam in Indiana, here's a look at five prospects from the The Hoosier State who are serious options for the Badgers in this cycle.
Note: This is not an exclusive list as the UW coaching staff is involved with a number of prospects from Indiana.
Josh Fryar, a three-star prospect from Beech Grove High School, is one of Wisconsin's top remaining targets on the offensive line in the 2020 class. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound junior visited Madison in December after he picked up an offer from lead recruiter Bob Bostad. Florida State, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue and Washington State, among others, are also in strong pursuit.
“Wisconsin I went to a few Sundays ago and it was really nice,” Fryar told Rivals.com. “It expanded my intrigue for them. Obviously they are a Big Ten powerhouse and the offensive line is second-to-none for me.
“The offensive line, they’re going to have all those five guys going to the NFL and playing for a long time. Coach (Joe) Rudolph is a great guy and I really like their offensive line.”
