Wisconsin has signed just two players from Illinois in the last two recruiting classes, but the coaching staff has been very active in the state early in the 2020 class.

With four offers already extended, here's a look at five prospects from the Land of Lincoln who are serious options for the Badgers in this cycle.



Note: This is not an exclusive list as the UW coaching staff is involved with a number of prospects from the state. This list also does not include three-star offensive lineman Dylan Barrett, who is already committed to Wisconsin.