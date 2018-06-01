In today's analytics-heavy sports world, it always seems to be about the numbers. Up next in BadgerBlitz.com's preseason analysis are the Purdue Boilermakers.

Number to Know: 11

That's how many Power 5 opponents Purdue will face in 2018. Those teams are: Missouri (SEC), Boston College (ACC), Nebraska , Illinois, Ohio State, Northwestern, Michigan State, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana (BIG Ten). Additionally, the Boilermakers face seven bowl teams (UW, OSU, NU, MSU, MU and UI) from 2017.

Last year, Purdue defeated the Arizona Wildcats, 35-38, in the Foster Farms Bowl, helping the BIG Ten record the best-ever bowl record (7-1) for a conference that participated in at least six games. It was a positive ending for Purdue, which finished 7-6 in head coach Jeff Brohm's inaugural tenure at the helm. Quite the turnaround for a program that finished 1-11 in the BIG Ten five years ago and previously failed to reach an above-.500 record since 2011.

Number to Know: 375.5

That's the number of yards per game that the Purdue defense allowed in 2017. The team featured a much-improved defense from 2016-when the Boilermakers surrendered roughly 445 yards per game. Although many of the players responsible for the defense's 180-turnaround are gone, Purdue still returns three of its top five tacklers. One player's production in particular, linebacker Markus Bailey, will be crucial towards Purdue's quest to find defensive improvement. With both starting cornerbacks also gone, he should be the center point of a new group of defenders.

Number to Know: 1,100

That's how many combined receiving yards Purdue will have to replace after the departure of wideouts Anthony Mahoungou and Gregory Phillips. Even as the quarterback position was ironing itself out in 2017, the two receivers combined for 10 touchdowns and were deep threats against opposing defenses. Come the fall, it will be up to Jackson Anthrop (team-high 47 receptions, 5 TDS) to fill some of the void left by those that played before-and alongside-him.

For an offense that ranked ninth in the conference in scoring offense (av. 25.2 ppg), finding consistent scoring may have to come elsewhere if the young receivers struggle early on. Yet, there is optimism that Rondale Moore, a highly-touted class of 2018 recruit, can produce with his speed and athleticism if he gains enough minutes.

Number to Know: 151.5

This represents the average number of rushing yards Purdue totaled per game last season. Although the team's statistics are not flashy in terms of conference ranking (9th rush offense), the Boilermakers boast great depth at the running back position. The team has an array of names to slot in at any time depending on matchups, plays and in-game situations. If Brohm wants suitable track records, he could opt for Markell Jones (566 rushing yards in 2017) or D.J. Knox (561 rushing yards in 2017). Or, maybe Brohm wants to maximize strength. In these situations, he will likely call for Richie Worship (260 pounds., three rushing TDs in 2017). Regardless of the rusher, Purdue is well-equipped to deal with any lingering regular season injuries at the position.

Number to Know: 25.2

That's how many points per game Purdue's offense averaged in 2017. It often struggled in big moments, and good for 91st in the nation. As the season approaches, the most intriguing storyline is the wide-open quarterback battle between David Blough and Elijah Sindelar. However, don't forget about early enrollee Jack Plummer or redshirt freshman Nick Sipe. Either could throw a twist into the situation, especially if Brohm is looking for a new style of offense in 2018.

The safe bet is to hope for a fully-healthy Sindelar to take the reigns. Although he played his final 3.5 games with a torn ACL, he won all three of those contests. In the three wins, he recorded nine touchdowns, surrendered one interception and completed 61 percent of his throws.