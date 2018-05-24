Number to Know: 5

That's the total number of wins Illinois head coach Lovie Smith owns after two years at the helm of the football program. Although his collegiate coaching success isn't quite where his NFL stardom was, Smith is still tied with three other Illini coaches for 20th on the program's all-time wins column. Currently, former head coach Robert Zuppke (1913-1941) holds that accolade (131 wins), but there is no reason why Smith couldn't push himself upwards if the university holds onto him during its rebuild.

Last season, the Illini finished 2-10 overall, but the real test for Illinois will be garnering conference victories. Since Smith began in 2016, Illinois has won just two games against the BIG Ten.

Number to Know: 87

That is the number of cumulative true freshmen starts Illinois had last season. In fact, 2017 was the program's highest total since 1977 - when just 34 true freshman debuted. Additionally, Illinois featured 16 true freshman starters, its highest mark since 2008 when nine true freshman started.

Youth and inexperience are consistent plagues haunting the Illinois football program, but perhaps throwing many young players into the deep end this early could help the Illini stay afloat in 2018.



Number to Know: 19

That's how many interceptions the crowd of Illinois quarterbacks threw in 2017. The team had three main quarterbacks that guided an offense to average roughly two touchdowns per game. The Illini shuffled between three main QBs: Jeff George Jr., Chayce Crouch and Cam Thomas. Although the team is left with Thomas (0 TD's, 5 INTs) as the frontrunner in 2018, his greatest strength is on display when the ball is in his hands. Thomas rushed for 233 yards in four games last year, even finishing as the team's third-best rusher. Regardless of Thomas' experience, Smith and his staff are not shying away from other options. With options like Virginia Tech transfer AJ Bush or one of the incoming freshmen, the quarterback position looks to improve in 2018.

Number to Know: 199.9

That's the average number of passing yards UIUC's defense gave up per game in 2017. Despite a mostly inexperienced secondary, the team finished with the sixth-best passing defense in the BIG Ten and could improve in 2018. There are plenty of touted C.O. 2018 recruits that could provide an instant impact both from an on-field and depth perspective. From an off-the-field glance, the team's defensive staff also rounded out its personnel. Longtime NFL defensive backs coach Gill Byrd joins the program, and will serve as passing game coordinator and safeties coach.

Number to Know: 86

That's how many total points Illinois allowed to opponents in the first quarter last season. At times, the Illini often came out flat-especially against tough defenses. Consequentially, the team finished with just 36 total first quarter points in 2017.

For example, consider the Illini's matchup against Wisconsin: UW took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter against Illinois on Oct. 28, 2017, and never looked back. For Illinois, it was tough for players to dig out of early holes, especially when most of its roster is lacking veteran mentality and experience.