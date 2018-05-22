College football can be a numbers game. Michigan is the next BIG Ten opponent that BadgerBlitz.com breaks down for our analysis of Wisconsin's 2018 regular season schedule.

Number to Know: 111,589

That's the average number of fans that Michigan attracted per home game in 2017, which beats out fellow BIG Ten rival Ohio State (107,495) for most in the nation. Michigan was also one of just four programs (others being Penn State, Alabama, Ohio State) to average more than 100,000 fans per game. These impressive spectator numbers do not stop there, though. U-M also ended its 2017 regular season averaging the highest ratings per game and the most TV viewers per game (5.726 million viewers/game across nine national broadcasts). With 18 returning starters, loads of fresh recruits and a national fanbase, Michigan's viewership should not stray from last season's totals.

And why should it? Over the last 43 years, just twice has Michigan failed to lead the country in attendance.

Talk about a home-field advantage.

Number to Know: 25.2

That's the average number of points per game Michigan averaged last season. In 13 games, the Wolverines totaled 39 touchdowns, 19 field goals and 35 extra points. It wasn't Michigan's best season by any means, as U-M quarterbacks combined for just nine TD passes. This only bested Illinois (eight) and Rutgers (seven) in the BIG Ten. This season, quarterback Wilton Speight and offensive coordinator Tim Drevo are gone, but Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson should win his way into the starting role this fall in Ann Arbor.

Number to Know: 9

That represents the number of returning starters on Michigan's defense. The Wolverines finished sixth in the country in yards per play, but defensive coordinator Don Brown will have to fill the void left by players like Maurice Hurst and Mike McCray. Fortunately, both starting cornerbacks and defensive ends return in 2018. At a quick glance, most of Michigan's defense returns but the underclassmen will have work to do as they try to best after allowing only 271 yards per game last season.

Number to Know: 2

That is the number of clear running backs the Wolverines have in 2018. The top options are junior Chris Evans and senior Karan Higdon, both returning after combining for 1,679 rushing yards with 17 touchdowns last season. With the departure of Ty Isaac, though, there remains a hole to fill for depth purposes. The likely option to secure the third rushing spot is Kareem Walker, but after not attending the Outback Bowl, nothing is guaranteed. Regardless, the team's offense would only benefit with more options at the position after finishing with the fourth-best rush offense in the BIG Ten a year ago.

Number to Know: 19

This accounts for the number of commitments in Michigan's 2018 class. According to The Wolverine, the lowest ranking of any one recruit in U-M's class is 5.4. Yet as a whole, it is the program's second-lowest class under head coach Jim Harbaugh. This drops the team's freshman class to third in the BIG Ten in terms of recruiting behind Ohio State and Penn State.

Jonathan Mills covers Wisconsin football and basketball for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @therealJMlLLS.