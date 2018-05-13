The Badgers will host New Mexico on Sept. 8, so we asked Rick Wright of the Albuquerque Journal a few questions about what the Badgers should expect to see when the Lobos come to town.

Wisconsin's 2018 season is still a few months away, but it's never too early to get the inside scoop on the teams the Badgers will square off against this fall.

The 2017 season was a tumultuous one for New Mexico, both on and off the field. How would you describe the state of the program under head coach Bob Davie, and can you fill us in on why he was suspended for part of spring ball this year?

Rick Wright: As for the suspension, some player exit interviews in May 2017 and a letter to UNM’s administration from a former player that August triggered investigations into Davie’s conduct. Though the investigations did not conclude that Davie had violated UNM policy, they expressed concerns about the culture within the program. Then-UNM President Chaouki Abdullah concluded that a 30-day suspension without pay was appropriate. Regarding the state of the program, I’m not under the impression the wheels have come off. But we’ll see.

What kind of offense do you expect New Mexico to run in 2018, now that Calvin McGee has been installed as the team’s offensive coordinator? Are the Lobos going to be leaning hard on a youth movement to replace the players they lost from last year?

Rick Wright: I wouldn’t call it a youth movement, since UNM went so heavy on junior college transfers in the 2018 signing class. The offensive line was the highest priority, followed by the secondary. Magee’s offense is essentially what he ran at Arizona, run-pass balance to be determined by personnel. Davie wants to retain a triple-option element.

What does New Mexico’s defense need to do to take a step forward in 2018? Did they have any particular strengths or weaknesses that stood out to you last year?

Rick Wright: The defense actually was fairly good until the last three games against the three best offenses they faced — Texas A&M, UNLV and San Diego State. They still want to play man to man behind the blitz. Safeties who can cover man to man are a priority, and they feel they have some help in the 2018 signing class. If they have a lights-out pass rusher, I haven’t seen him.

Are there any players on this roster you think could be difference makers for the Lobos? Who needs to have a stand-out season for New Mexico to improve on last year’s three wins?

Rick Wright: UNM has managed to sign some really good receivers, in particular senior Delane Hart-Johnson and sophomore Jay Griffin IV. Magee’s scheme should help, but they need a quarterback who can consistently get them the ball. Sophomore Tevaka Tuioti, senior Coltin Gerhart and juco transfer Sheriron Jones are the candidates.

Finally, what’s a realistic expectation for the Lobos in 2018? Does Davie need to guide the team to a bowl appearance (and to avoid any more off-field revelations) to stay in charge beyond this season, or are there other things the athletic department will be looking at?

Rick Wright: Given the UNM athletic department’s financial situation coupled with Davie’s buyout, I think only a complete bottoming-out — two wins or less — would cost him his job. That’s assuming there are no more off-the-field developments or major revelations regarding what already has happened.