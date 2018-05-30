Number to Know: 41.1

That's the average number of points per game the Nittany Lions scored against opponents last season. In total, the team stormed to the top of most conference rankings by the season's end. The Lions finished first in passing offense (290.2 yards/game), second in scoring offense (41.1 points/game) and second in total offense (460.3 yards/game). Simply put, PSU was aggressive and dynamic when the red-zone was downfield. However, that was last year. In 2018, the program must adjust after a busy off-season saw familiar faces depart. Names like tailback Saquon Barkley, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and running backs coach Charles Huff are gone. Regardless of who fills each respective slot, Penn State will look much different come the fall.

Number to Know: 3.5

That's the difference in average yards per completion that quarterback Trace McSorely saw decline from 2016 (16.1) to 2017 (12.6). Although many will point to Barkley as the focal point of Penn State's strong offense, McSorely was as much of a scoring threat when he was firing off all cylinders. Fortunately, he returns for one more go in University Park and will likely continue improving since he first became the starter in 2016. In fact, if his statistics are any indication, McSorely figures to be even better in 2018. His completion rate jumped from 57.9 percent to 66.5 percent. Pair this upward trend with athletic sophomore receiver Juwan Johnson (54 catches, 701 yards) and there is another offensive one-two punch brewing in Pennsylvania.

Number to Know: 3.2

That's how many sacks the Lions averaged per game last season. This year, opponents once again have reason to worry because PSU is deep in the defensive end department. In 2017, Shareef Miller led the way with 37 total tackles and a team-best five sacks. Now that he has two years of experience under his belt, Miller has an opportunity and the talent to take that next big step forward. A 10-plus sack season would be a good bar to set for 2018.

Although Penn State must find a couple of new starters at defensive tackle and clarify some linebacker uncertainties, Miller looks to be the much-needed staple on defense.

Number to Know: 6

That's how many Penn State products were picked up by NFL Teams in the 2018 Draft. In fact, it was a very good year for the program and this total ranked second in the BIG Ten and fifth among all programs for total picks. Yet, every rose has its thorn. A high departure number forces Penn State to dig into its depth, most notably at the rusher position but also in the secondary after losing safety Marcus Allen (Pittsburgh) and cornerback Christian Campbell (Arizona). One weaker area of Penn State's defense was its pass defense-ranked amongst the middle of the pack in the conference and allowed 211.5 yards/game in 2017.

Number to Know: 36

That's how many wins head coach James Franklin owns as the man in charge of the PSU Football team. Since taking the job in 2014, Franklin is guiding the program to a complete 180. A dismal 2014 conference record (2-6) in 2014 has since improved (7-2) despite the BIG Ten's overall rise in talent. However, Franklin owns a 2-2 Bowl record at Penn State and PSU's annual standings averages to third place in the BIG Ten East after four years with Franklin.