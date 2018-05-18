College football can be a numbers game. Up next in BadgerBlitz.com's extensive preview of the 2018 Wisconsin Football schedule are the Iowa Hawkeyes, who host UW on Sept. 22.

Number to Know: 28

Over the last three seasons, that's how many wins (28-1) Iowa records when it rushes for more than 100 yards in a game. However, when Hawkeye running backs don't rush for more than 100 yards, the team is a melancholy 0-11. Entering 2018, Iowa features a young lineup of rushers - redshirt sophomore Toren Young, sophomores Toks Akinribade and Ivory Kelly-Martin, and redshirt freshman Kyshaun Bryan - who all figure to be vying for extended minutes. The most experienced rusher, Young, returns with 193 yards on 45 carries with two touchdowns. Yet, no matter who slots into the backfield, the Hawkeyes must improve its team-average 3.8 yards/carry in 2017 (11th in the BIG Ten) to muster some sort of offense.

Number to Know: 423

That's the total number of yards Iowa accumulated off a BIG Ten-best 21 interceptions in 2017. Additionally, the team averaged 20.1 return yards/interception and returned four picks for touchdowns. Although defensive back Joshua Jackson - who led the country with eight interceptions - is gone for Green Bay, Iowa brings back three cornerbacks with starting minutes under their belt.

To compare, the next-best team in 2017 was Wisconsin. Specifically, the Badgers finished with 20 interceptions and returned five [interceptions] for touchdowns.

Number to Know: 55.8%

That's the percentage of completed passes Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley threw in 2017. As a sophomore, Stanley finished with a 26:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his first year as a full-time starter. Although his passes were shaky at times, he managed to throw for 2,437 yards and launch the occasional deep ball. Looking ahead, the 6-foot-5, 237-pound junior has the size to succeed in the NFL, but some parts of his game need fine-tuning. Fortunately, he has two years at Iowa to iron out any kinks.

Whether Stanley opts out next year or not, it will be difficult for the Hawkeyes to replace 1,000-yard rusher Alrum Wadley early on. Thus, it is up to Stanley to improve his accuracy as he guides the offense in 2018.

Number to Know: 3

That's the number of starters Iowa largely used at the linebacker position in 2017. Although it is too early to determine if the Hawkeyes will keep this number or use a larger rotation in 2018, the team must find a way to replace All-American Josey Jewell. Luckily, the Hawkeyes have depth. Throughout the spring, Iowa coaches seemed comfortable inserting players like Nick Neimann and Aaron Mends into their respective positions, but there are others - i.e. Kristian Welch - that could sneak up and snag starting minutes.

Number to Know: 8

That's the number of commits - all three-star - Iowa boasts in its 2019 class. Last week, the Hawkeyes secured wide receiver Desmond Huston and linebacker Jestin Jacobs. However, Iowa isn't stopping there. Recently, the team seems to be focused on securing a quarterback. In 2019, the program will be left with three scholarship quarterbacks because it was announced that quarterbacks Tyler Wiegers (EMU) and Ryan Boyle (Indiana State) used their transfer options in January and February, respectively.

