College football can be a numbers game. As BadgerBlitz.com continues to preview Wisconsin's 2018 schedule, take a look at five key numbers to know about the Brigham Young University Cougars before they visit Madison on Sept. 15.

Number to Know: 7

That's the number of times the Cougars failed to score at least two touchdowns in a single game last season. A season-ending injury to starting quarterback Tanner Magnum didn't help, but regardless of the quarterback slotted in the starting role, BYU struggled to produce. As a result, BYU finished with a total offense ranked 118th in the country. The team even released its offensive coordinator, 1990 Heisman Trophy winner and former Cougars' quarterback Ty Detmer, on Nov. 27. With head coach Kalani Sitake's entering his third season at the helm, it will be interesting to see if he can command a more efficient offense in 2018.

Number to Know: 230

That was how many receptions the BYU receiving corps recorded last season. Three players, junior Aleva Hifo (37 receptions/437 yards), junior Micah Simon (27 receptions/386 yards) and junior Talon Shumway (25 receptions/257 yards), are key contributors returning to the fray in 2018, but the Cougars wide receivers need to make their marks to avoid underachieving this season. The team's receivers totaled 2,573 yards in 2017 and 2016, and there were crucial moments when BYU fell short because of woeful drops.

Number to Know: 2

That's the number of returning starters from BYU's offensive line. Right tackle Austin Hoyt (SR) and left tackle Thomas Shoaf (SO) are the team's only familiar faces on the O-Line and it is up to the young players to answer when called upon in 2018. However, with players like Brady Christensen (FR) and Notre Dame transfer Tristen Hoge (SO) teasing potential, there is untapped talent awaiting its turn.

Number to Know: 5

That was how many quarterbacks saw time behind the offensive line for BYU last season. If experience is the deciding factor, the job is Magnum's, who finished with 1,540 yards after being sidelined on Nov. 4. Or, if Sitake's decision is based on potential, perhaps freshman Zach Wilson is the answer. Despite the merry-go-round at the quarterback position, BYU still converted on 74 percent of its trips in the red zone.

Number to Know: 13

That's how many years it was since BYU last missed a bowl game before 2017 happened. In fact, last year (4-9) was the team's worst finish since 1995, when the Cougars went 1-9.

A large part of BYU's problem last season was because it failed to set the tone early. The 2017 Cougars recorded seven consecutive losses from the first week of September to late October, and the team's 2018 schedule offers little mercy. An early slate with opponents like Wisconsin and Washington pose formidable threats, but no loss-or win- is guaranteed in college football.