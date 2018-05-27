The Badgers will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Oct. 27, so we asked Chris Nalwasky of TheKnightReport.com a few questions about what former UW defensive coordinator Chris Ash has brought to the program.

Wisconsin's 2018 season is still a few months away, but it's never too early to get the inside scoop on the teams the Badgers will square off against this fall.

Wisconsin fans will remember Rutgers head coach Chris Ash as their one-time defensive coordinator under Bret Bielema, but what has he done to help the program take the steps forward we saw last year? Would you say he’s changed more about Rutgers on or off the field?

Chris Nalwasky: Since Chris Ash has come on board at Rutgers, it's all been about being more competitive and establishing a new culture. The rebuild on the field is still going to take a few years. It was probably five year rebuild or so when he came in.I would definitely say more has changed off the field. Nobody has gotten in trouble and Ash does his homework when bringing in or inquiring about players who could be "bad eggs" so to speak. If something happens, they're dismissed almost immediately. See Ahmir Mitchell who is transferring out of Rutgers as a whole now.

What kind of offense should the Badgers expect to see in 2018? The Scarlet Knights have gone through a good number of offensive coordinators over the last few years - has that prevented them from becoming more consistent?

Chris Nalwasky: You'll see a pro-style, NFL-like offense. New offensive coordinator -- the ninth in nine years -- John McNulty has brought back with him his playbook. McNulty was the OC at Rutgers during the glory days of the mid 2000s. In 2007, the Scarlet Knights had a balanced attack that saw a 3,000 yard passer, a 2,000 yard rusher, and two 1,000 yard receivers. McNulty has the ability to adapt to his players and depending which QB is on the field, you'll see more under center, shotgun, or RPOs. Expect the tight ends to be heavily involved.As far the lack of consistency, I would say yes. What other Division-I program has had a new OC every year for almost a decade. Rutgers needs someone who will be here for more than a season that's going to call plays, and it seems like McNulty will be that guy. He came back to Rutgers to be that guy and to revive the offense.

Who are the playmakers to watch on the defensive side of the ball?

Chris Nalwasky: When healthy, cornerback Blessuan Austin is the best cover guy on the team. He tore his ACL in game four last year and is chomping at the bit to get back out on the field in full capacity. On the defensive line, watch out for DE Kevin Wilkins, who can be a force. At safety, again, when healthy, Saquan Hampton can do some damage.

What’s the biggest question mark about this team that Rutgers still needs to answer before they start playing games this fall?

Chris Nalwasky: Who will be the starting quarterback? Quarterbacks make the engine and the team go. All signs point to Artur Sitkowski being the starting signal caller, and he's turned heads as an early enrollee freshman this spring. But, even though Sitkowski has the arm talent and poise, he comes with freshman mistakes. The defense should be OK, sans defensive line depth, but the biggest question mark will still fall on the quarterbacks and if the offense can show any type of improvement in 2018.

Ultimately, what does success look like in the long term for this Rutgers program? Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State don’t look like they are going away any time soon.

Chris Nalwasky: The Big Ten and the East division is stacked. I still think they should re-arrange the divisions. But anyway, long term success would have Rutgers keeping supreme talent home and getting to bowl games every year. Short term success would be to continue improving, suffering no more one-sided losses, and continue being clean off the field. If the short term success comes, the long term success will come. Rutgers has been known as a sleeping giant for a long time, it's just a matter of when will the volcano erupt.