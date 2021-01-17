The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their abbreviated 2020 season with a 42-28 victory over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec.30. In a year where COVID dominated the headlines, BadgerBlitz.com looks back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye toward the future. QBs | RBs / FBs | WRs | TEs | O-Line | D-Line | OLBs | ILBs | CBs



High Point: Near Pick-Six Interceptions Clinch Bowl Win

Safety Collin Wilder returns his interception 72 yards in the fourth quarter of Wisconsin's bowl victory. (UW Athletics)

Having three starters for two safety spots was a good situation for defensive coordinator/secondary coach Jim Leonhard to have in 2020, especially when the trio performed at a high level. Senior Collin Wilder led the position with 30 tackles (third-most on the team), senior captain Eric Burrell delivered 23 tackles (fifth-most) and Scott Nelson (returning from an ACL tear the season before) had four tackles for loss. UW entered the bowl game with three interceptions on the season, including Burrell’s end-zone interception the game before against Minnesota that proved critical in UW’s overtime victory. That penchant for big field-flipping plays was evident in the fourth quarter of the bowl game. One possession after Noah Burks’ interception and 41-yard return set up UW’s go-ahead touchdown, Nelson jumped a quick curl route on fourth-and-4 and returned it 60 yards to the 2. Two drives later, on the same route concept, Wilder jumped the play and returned it 72 yards to the three. Both interceptions quickly set up touchdowns and gave UW the momentum for a bowl victory. “Through a lot of film study done by the coaches, they figured out that third and around three to seven, three to eight they ran a lot of option routes to the slot receiver,” Nelson said. “We were going to drop the safety into the hook window and give him a chance to make a play. Just have the nickel (cornerback) play heavy outside and force (the receiver) inside to give him the read of a slant. The quarterback was very trusting of him and would throw it. He did twice … Coach (Leonhard) always says I’m trying to throw you the lob, you just got to finish it. We definitely did.”

Low Point: Reggie Pearson's Absence

Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

While Nelson’s return to the field, and consistent play, after missing the majority of last season was important for Wisconsin’s defense, it came in part because sophomore Reggie Pearson wasn’t medically cleared for the season by team doctors. The reasons for Pearson’s absence were never fully disclosed and received some pushback on social media from Pearson’s father, who said his son will return to the field “in due time.” Pearson took over as a starter in the second game of the 2019 season after Nelson’s ACL team. Appearing in all 14 games as a redshirt freshman, Pearson recorded 60 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and adding two forced fumbles and four passes defended. He remained in school but never appeared on UW's roster. “He did a great job last season for us,” Leonhard said of Pearson before the season. “We were really going to rely on him to be a big-time playmaker. He had a very, very bright future. It’s unfortunate what’s going on.”

Final Stats

SAFETIES Player Tackles TFLs PBUs INT Collin Wilder 30 1.0 2 1 Eric Burrell 23 2.0 2 1

Scott Nelson 22 4.0 2 2 Tyler Mais 5 0.0 0 0 John Torchio 4 1.0 0 0 Travion Blaylock 4 0.0 0 0 Titus Toler 0 0.0 0 1

Pro Football Focus

SAFETIES Player Snaps Overall Run Defense Tackle Coverage Eric Burrell 296 70.6 80.9 63.2 65.9 Scott Nelson 283 70.7 77.2 64.6 65.7 Collin Wilder 220 65.6 63.4 77.0 66.0 Madison Cone 39 63.5 61.4 21.5 63.0 Travian Blaylock 36 54.3 59.1 34.8 53.0 John Torchio 29 59.7 77.8 47.4 50.1 Titus Toler 13 93.9 60.0 ---- 92.9 Tyler Mais 1 60.0 60.0 ----- -----

2021 Snapshot

PROJECTED SAFETY DEPTH (SPRING) Player Spring Eligibility Collin Wilder Sixth-Year Senior Madison Cone Fifth-Year Senior (TBD) Tyler Mais Redshirt Senior Scott Nelson Redshirt Senior Travion Blaylock Redshirt Junior John Torchio Redshirt Junior Titus Toler Redshirt Sophomore

What to Watch in Spring