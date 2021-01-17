2020 Season In Review: Wisconsin Safeties
The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their abbreviated 2020 season with a 42-28 victory over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec.30.
In a year where COVID dominated the headlines, BadgerBlitz.com looks back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye toward the future.
High Point: Near Pick-Six Interceptions Clinch Bowl Win
Having three starters for two safety spots was a good situation for defensive coordinator/secondary coach Jim Leonhard to have in 2020, especially when the trio performed at a high level. Senior Collin Wilder led the position with 30 tackles (third-most on the team), senior captain Eric Burrell delivered 23 tackles (fifth-most) and Scott Nelson (returning from an ACL tear the season before) had four tackles for loss.
UW entered the bowl game with three interceptions on the season, including Burrell’s end-zone interception the game before against Minnesota that proved critical in UW’s overtime victory. That penchant for big field-flipping plays was evident in the fourth quarter of the bowl game.
One possession after Noah Burks’ interception and 41-yard return set up UW’s go-ahead touchdown, Nelson jumped a quick curl route on fourth-and-4 and returned it 60 yards to the 2. Two drives later, on the same route concept, Wilder jumped the play and returned it 72 yards to the three. Both interceptions quickly set up touchdowns and gave UW the momentum for a bowl victory.
“Through a lot of film study done by the coaches, they figured out that third and around three to seven, three to eight they ran a lot of option routes to the slot receiver,” Nelson said. “We were going to drop the safety into the hook window and give him a chance to make a play. Just have the nickel (cornerback) play heavy outside and force (the receiver) inside to give him the read of a slant. The quarterback was very trusting of him and would throw it. He did twice … Coach (Leonhard) always says I’m trying to throw you the lob, you just got to finish it. We definitely did.”
Low Point: Reggie Pearson's Absence
While Nelson’s return to the field, and consistent play, after missing the majority of last season was important for Wisconsin’s defense, it came in part because sophomore Reggie Pearson wasn’t medically cleared for the season by team doctors. The reasons for Pearson’s absence were never fully disclosed and received some pushback on social media from Pearson’s father, who said his son will return to the field “in due time.”
Pearson took over as a starter in the second game of the 2019 season after Nelson’s ACL team. Appearing in all 14 games as a redshirt freshman, Pearson recorded 60 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and adding two forced fumbles and four passes defended. He remained in school but never appeared on UW's roster.
“He did a great job last season for us,” Leonhard said of Pearson before the season. “We were really going to rely on him to be a big-time playmaker. He had a very, very bright future. It’s unfortunate what’s going on.”
Final Stats
|Player
|Tackles
|TFLs
|PBUs
|INT
|
Collin Wilder
|
30
|
1.0
|
2
|
1
|
Eric Burrell
|
23
|
2.0
|
2
|
1
|
Scott Nelson
|
22
|
4.0
|
2
|
2
|
Tyler Mais
|
5
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
John Torchio
|
4
|
1.0
|
0
|
0
|
Travion Blaylock
|
4
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
Titus Toler
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
1
Pro Football Focus
|Player
|Snaps
|Overall
|Run Defense
|Tackle
|Coverage
|
Eric Burrell
|
296
|
70.6
|
80.9
|
63.2
|
65.9
|
Scott Nelson
|
283
|
70.7
|
77.2
|
64.6
|
65.7
|
Collin Wilder
|
220
|
65.6
|
63.4
|
77.0
|
66.0
|
Madison Cone
|
39
|
63.5
|
61.4
|
21.5
|
63.0
|
Travian Blaylock
|
36
|
54.3
|
59.1
|
34.8
|
53.0
|
John Torchio
|
29
|
59.7
|
77.8
|
47.4
|
50.1
|
Titus Toler
|
13
|
93.9
|
60.0
|
----
|
92.9
|
Tyler Mais
|
1
|
60.0
|
60.0
|
-----
|
-----
2021 Snapshot
|Player
|Spring Eligibility
|
Collin Wilder
|
Sixth-Year Senior
|
Madison Cone
|
Fifth-Year Senior (TBD)
|
Tyler Mais
|
Redshirt Senior
|
Scott Nelson
|
Redshirt Senior
|
Travion Blaylock
|
Redshirt Junior
|
John Torchio
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Titus Toler
|
Redshirt Sophomore
What to Watch in Spring
With a master’s degree in his pocket, Burrell is off to the NFL Draft. The Badgers have options in the back end with Wilder choosing to return, meaning Leonhard could shift either Wilder of Nelson to the free safety spot instead of promoting John Torchio – Burrell’s backup – to the role. Assuming Pearson is not on the roster for spring and Madison Cone does not return in 2021, the Badgers can use the extra practices to expand the role of Travian Blaylock and Titus Toler.
Blaylock came to Wisconsin listed as a cornerback but was move to safety this past season and mostly contributed on special teams. Toler made an interception against Illinois getting reps in the fourth quarter but only played in two games before a back injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.