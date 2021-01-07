The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their abbreviated 2020 season with a 42-28 victory over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec.30. In a year where COVID dominated the headlines, BadgerBlitz.com looks back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye toward the future. QUARTERBACKS | RBs / FBs |



High Point: Senior Jack Dunn

Wisconsin senior Jack Dunn led the receivers in catches and yards in 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

In 35 games entering the 2020 season, Jack Dunn had a combined six catches for 61 yards and one touchdown. His development and capability to play made him Wisconsin’s best option from a receivers room full of injured players and young players not ready to perform. Referred to by inside linebacker Jack Sanborn as Wisconsin’s version of New England Patriots’ diminutive receiver Julian Edelman, the 5-7 Dunn finished second on the team in catches (28), yards (255) and average yards per game (42.5). “He’s just a really hard worker,” safety Scott Nelson said of Dunn. “He’s always one of the last guys in the weight room, always doing extra stuff to make sure his body is getting right, making sure he is prepared, helping out the younger guys … He’s one of the guys who you can count on to always be there and work hard.” Dunn had at least three catches in all six games he played and played a bigger role over the final three games, having five catches against Iowa, a career-high seven against Minnesota and six in the bowl game to lead the team in all three games.



Low Point: Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor are MIA

Danny Davis celebrates his 53-yard touchdown against Illinois, one of only three catches he had in 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

With the decision of Quintez Cephus to leave for the NFL a year early, the spotlight would be on seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor to bounce back from a down 2019 season to carry the offense. For whatever reason, they failed. And it started so positively, too. Davis dazzled in the opener with 72 yards on two catches against Illinois, including a 53-yard touchdown at the end of the first half that appeared to show signs of things to come. But after a single six-yard catch at Michigan three weeks later, Davis disappeared and never returned to the field, plagued by some unknown ailment never disclosed to the media. Pryor was the same way. He had five catches for 71 yards in the first two games only to miss the critical road loss at Northwestern. Pryor did return, however, and had three catches for 48 yards against Indiana before getting injured. When he went to the locker room at the beginning of the fourth quarter, he never saw the field again.

Without those two veteran presences, the offense came to a screeching halt over the final month of the regular season.

Final Stats

RECEIVERS Player Catches Yards YPC TDs Jack Dunn 28 255 9.11 1 Chimere Dike 12 189 15.75 1 Kendric Pryor 8 119 14.88 0 Danny Davis 3 78 26.00 1 Adam Krumholz 3 47 15.67 0 Devin Chandler 2 28 14.00 0 A.J. Abbott 2 12 6.00 0 Stephan Bracey 1 11 11.00 0

Pro Football Focus

Receivers Player Targets Offense Grade Pass Route Grade Jack Dunn 37 68.5 69.6 Chimere Dike 28 63.0 59.9 Kendric Pryor 13 66.4 65.8 Danny Davis 7 58.6 54.6 Adam Krumholz 6 49.0 53.9 Devin Chandler 5 78.3 69.8 Stephan Bracey 3 57.0 57.9 A.J. Abbott 2 49.7 50.9

2021 Snapshot

Projected Receiver Depth Chart (Spring) Player Spring Eligibility Jack Dunn Sixth-Year Senior (yet to decide) Kendric Pryor Sixth-Year Senior Danny Davis Fifth-Year Senior (yet to decide) A.J. Abbott Redshirt Junior Mike Gregoire Redshirt Junior Taj Mustapha Redshirt Junior Jordan DiBenedetto Junior Stephan Bracey Redshirt Sophomore Cooper Nelson Redshirt Sophomore Devin Chandler Sophomore Chimere Dike Sophomore Haakon Anderson Redshirt Freshman Isaac Smith Redshirt Freshman

What to Watch in Spring