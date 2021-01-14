In a year where COVID dominated the headlines, BadgerBlitz.com looks back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye toward the future.

Wisconsin had high expectations for junior Jack Sanborn entering his second season as a starter, but the Badgers knew they had to find a capable cohort to take some pressure off, arguably, the best player in UW’s front seven. UW found that player in Leo Chenal and the two became a tremendous combination for a Wisconsin defense that finished fifth in total defense (299.9 yards) and rush defense (96.1), ninth in scoring (17.4) and 10th in red-zone defense (72.2 percent).

Starting with Sanborn; the junior led Wisconsin in tackles for the second straight season and his teammates view him as a game-changer in the front seven. Sanborn had one of the four interceptions in the second half of UW’s bowl win over Wake Forest that flipped momentum and his career-high 14 tackles against Northwestern held the Wildcats to 24 rushing yards on 23 attempts.

“Anytime you can get a middle linebacker in our system with the communication and the different looks that we give, when you get experience in there and you get a guy confident and making calls and getting people lined up and adjustments, it truly is priceless in how we want to play football,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said of Sanborn early this season. “We love what he’s done.”

Chenal finished second on the team in tackles with 46 (31 solos), tied with outside linebacker Nick Herbig for the team lead in tackles for loss (6.0) and added three sacks, one interception, seven quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in seven starts. One of his finest games was against Minnesota when he delivered 10 solo tackles (13 total), five tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in UW’s overtime victory.

“I’m always thinking about that, how far I’ve come,” Chenal said. “It’s pretty crazy just to think how much more confident … and how much things have slowed down for me in just one year of time.”

