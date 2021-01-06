The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their abbreviated 2020 season with a 42-28 victory over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec.30. In a year where COVID dominated the headlines, BadgerBlitz.com looks back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye toward the future. QUARTERBACKS |

High Point: The Wisconsin Fullbacks

Fullback Mason Stokke tied for the team lead with four touchdowns in 2020. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Often overlooked by the flashy playmakers, the combo of senior Mason Stokke and junior John Chenal delivered some punishing plays. Starting with Stokke, who had 51 rushing yards, 47 passing yards on six catches and two touchdowns in 12 games in 2019. With a new quarterback and oft-injured receivers, Stokke became a favorite target of quarterback Graham Mertz. In seven games, Stokke scored four touchdowns on 27 touches (a TD every 6.75 touches). Not only a power blocker who could knock out multiple players on one play at times throughout the year, Stokke had at least one catch in all seven games with four going for at least 10 yards and three for touchdowns. A sign of his importance in the pass blocking scheme, Stokke played 219 snaps and Mertz had 220 dropbacks this season. On the rare occasion that Stokke needed a break, the Badgers brought in another battering ram in Chenal, who was just as effective and explosive. His 43-yard run on a dive play against Michigan was the Badgers’ longest rush of the season and his touchdown in the bowl game opened the scoring for the offense. At a school that likes to feature the role players, Stokke and Chenal deserved top billing.



Low Point: The Wisconsin Tailbacks

True freshman Jalen Berger led Wisconsin in rushing, finishing with 301 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Losing Jonathan Taylor, a two-time Doak Walker Award Winner to the NFL was going to leave big shoes to fill for Wisconsin. A combination of injuries, COVID and youth showed that the Badgers have a lot more growing to do. A school unofficially known as ‘Running Back U’ finished 62nd in the country in rushing offense at 164.2 yards per game. UW rushed for over 200 team yards only once in seven games (341 yards at Michigan) and had only one 100-yard rushing performance all season (Garrett Groshek vs. Minnesota). Wisconsin faced some good fronts but only Iowa (10) could be considered a top run defense juggernaut, with Iowa (10), Indiana (34) and Northwestern (46) being the top ones. To be fair, Groshek delivered what was expected of him. A well-respected team leader, Groshek did yeoman’s work and was UW’s highest-graded tailback in blocking. He caught at least four passes in four games in 2019, totaled 99 all-purpose yards in the season opener against Illinois and ran for a career-best 154 yards in the overtime win against Minnesota (outperforming Big Ten Running Back of the Year Mo Ibrahim in the process). When he played, Jalen Berger showed flashes of his potential. He only played in four games because of COVID, but Berger finished as the team’s leading rusher after he rushed for at least 87 yards three times. Although he officially started four games, Nakia Watson’s lack of explosiveness, patience and ability to break contact cost him opportunities. He ran 32 times for 91 yards when Berger wasn’t in the lineup and 21 times for 100 yards when Berger was, getting a bulk of that yardage (65) against Michigan. After not playing the last two games because of a high ankle sprain and seeing himself losing carries, Watson has entered the transfer portal. Isaac Guerendo was limited to one game with a hamstring injury and Julius Davis was limited to one carry, leaving their futures at the position somewhat uncertain. Of the 1,132 yards and 13 touchdowns Wisconsin ran for in 2019, 834 yards and seven were delivered by tailbacks. For an offense that relies so heavily on establishing the run, failure to do that consistently was one of the unit’s biggest problems this season.



Final Stats

RUNNING BACKS / FULLBACKS Player Attempts Yards Catches Yards Total TDs Jalen Berger 60 301 2 13 2 Garrett Groshek 67 300 22 119 2 Nakia Watson 53 191 0 0 3 John Chenal 12 80 0 0 2 Mason Stokke 19 45 8 58 4 Isaac Guerendo 11 36 0 0 0 Brady Schipper 4 5 1 6 0 Julius Davis 1 1 0 0 0

Pro Football Focus

Tailbacks Player Snaps Offense Grade Rush Grade Run Block Grade Jalen Berger 86 75.7 74.2 58.0 Nakia Watson 72 73.5 78.6 54.9 Garrett Groshek 92 63.4 62.3 63.1 Julius Davis 1 59.7 59.9 ----- Brady Schipper 5 57.0 57.5 60.0 Isaac Guerendo 11 53.7 57.2 -----

Fullbacks Player Snaps Offense Grade Run Grade Run Block Grade John Chenal 48 71.2 71.5 54.4 Mason Stokke 151 69.9 61.5 73.2

2021 Snapshot

Projected Tailback Depth Chart (Spring) Player Spring Eligibility Garrett Groshek Senior (has yet to decide) Isaac Guerendo Redshirt Junior Brady Schipper Junior Julius Davis

Redshirt Sophomore

Jalen Berger Sophomore

Projected Fullback Depth Chart (Spring) Player Spring Eligibility John Chenal Senior Quan Easterling Redshirt Sophomore

